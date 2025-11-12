Two Saints Named to USA Roster for World Jr. A Challenge

Published on November 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - Fighting Saints forwards Masun Fleece and Colin Frank have been named to the Team USA roster for the 2025 World Jr. A Challenge.

Fleece leads the Fighting Saints with 21 points through 16 games this season, including a career-long nine-game point streak. Fleece scored nine goals and 15 of his points over the nine games and his 21 points are third in the league. Entering this weekend against Tri-City, Fleece has 13 goals in his last 13 games.

"We are really proud for Masun and Colin to have earned the opportunity to represent our country," said head coach Evan Dixon. "Fleece brings 100% effort every time he steps on the ice and has made a tremendous impact for our team so far this season. He is very deserving of this honor."

The Penn State commit joined the Saints this season after a season in the BCHL and over 70 games with Fargo. Fleece had never recorded a multi-point game before this season, and has seven of them in his first 16 games.

For Frank, a third-year Saint, he is fresh-off scoring four times in a weekend sweep over Sioux City. Frank has seven goals and nine points through 10 games this season. He is tied for fourth on the Fighting Saints in scoring despite missing six games.

"Colin is a leader for us both on and off the ice and we are excited to see him perform for Team USA," Dixon added.

Frank has enjoyed a stellar career in Dubuque, returning to the team this season with over 100 games of experience for the organization. The University of Connecticut commit logged 40 points in 51 games last season and his next goal will be the 30th of his career.

Both Fleece and Frank are part of an extensive group of Fighting Saints from California. Fleece hails from Rolling Hills, while Frank calls Ladera Ranch home. In addition to the two forwards, Owen Crudale, Hayden Russell, James Russell and Assistant Coach Sam Graham are all from the Golden State.

The California natives join a long list of Fighting Saints who have skated in the tournament. Last season Lucas Van Vliet won Gold for Team USA, while Torkel Jennersjö won Silver with Sweden. Head Coach Evan Dixon served on Team USA's staff at the event twice, in 2022 and 2023.

The 2025 World Junior A Challenge is scheduled for December 7-13, 2025 in Trois-Rivières, Quebec. Team USA will skate against Canada East, Canada West and Sweden in the 10-game tournament.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.