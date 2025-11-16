Saints Sweep Storm with Third-Period Comeback

Published on November 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (14-4-0-0, 28 pts) scored three goals in the third period in a 4-2 win over the Tri-City Storm (7-10-2-1, 17 pts) on Saturday night.

On the Fighting Saints' annual Salute to Service Night, Dubuque honored the military with a pregame ceremony and an Oath of Enlistment in the first intermission. On the ice, Gavin Lock gave the Saints their first lead of the game with 5:57 remaining in the third period. Lock scored from the right wing on a setup by Masun Fleece, Lock's third game-winning goal of the season.

The goal came after the Saints trailed twice in the contest. Dubuque allowed the first goal for just the sixth time in 18 games on Saturday, falling behind just 77 seconds into the contest. Saints Captain Teddy Merrill responded with his 10th of the season to tie the game at 10:33 of the first. First-year defensemen Lincoln Krizizke and Kris Richards assisted for Dubuque.

The lone goal of the second period came at 7:19 of the frame, when Cade Kozak scored on a point-shot for Tri-City. The goal put the Storm in front 2-1 heading into the third period.

Dubuque trailed for almost 20 minutes before Ludvig Lafton and Michael Barron set up Colin Frank's eighth goal of the season. Frank's one-timer from the left circle put Dubuque in front at 7:05 of the third period, helping Dubuque capitalize on its third-period pressure. The Saints launched 16 shots on goal in the third period and allowed just two to clinch the win.

Following Lock's go-ahead goal, Fleece finished a two-point night with an empty-netter in the final minute for his team-leading 14th goal of the season. Merrill assisted on the goal to complete a two-point game as well.

Vojtech Hambálek made 17 saves in his ninth win of the season, the second most in the USHL. Dubuque won its fourth-straight win with the victory over Tri-City on Saturday, taking the first two of a season-long five-game homestand.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 15, 2025

