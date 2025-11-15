Storm Close Two-Game Set at Dubuque on Saturday

DUBUQUE, Iowa - The Tri-City Storm end a two-game series with the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Saturday night at ImOn Arena. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (7-9-3, 17 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Dropped 3-2 (OT) contest at Dubuque Friday

Friday: Brecken Smith, Ashton Dahms tallied Storm goals

Friday: Michal Pradel stopped 25 of 28 Dubuque shots in net

Game was tied 2-2 entering overtime, Dubuque's Teo Besnier scored game-winner with just over 15 seconds left in extra frame

Team Notes:

On season-long five-game winless streak

Last five-game winless streak occurred between January 31-February 14, 2025

Have put up two goals or less in four of past five games

Held opponents to one power play goal across last 27 attempts (Dubuque only experienced six seconds of power play time Friday)

Penalty kill (88%) ranks first in USHL

Averaging 9.21 penalty minutes per game this season, second-least among USHL teams

Played 19 games this season, second-most among all USHL teams; Omaha (20 games) is only team to have played more

Last night: first time playing Eastern Conference team since first game of regular season on Friday, September 19 vs. Youngstown at USHL Fall Classic (Phantoms beat Storm 5-0)

Player Notes:

Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in minutes (879) and saves (377); 2.80 goals against average is tenth among USHL goaltenders

Bode Laylin: three goals tie for second among USHL defenseman, eleven points tie for fifth among defenseman; three power play goals tie for second among defenseman, 37 shots place third among defenseman

Maddox Malmquist: ties USHL rookie lead in game-winning goals (2)

Frantisek Netusil: made Storm debut last night after being acquired in trade with Green Bay Thursday; has registered 12 minor penalties this season, tied for second-most among all USHL players

Carson Pilgrim (6-9-15) leads team in scoring followed by Laylin (3-8-11)

Dubuque (13-4-0, 26 pts, 2nd place Eastern Conf.)

Won three straight and five of past seven games

Friday's win improved record to 6-0-0 on home ice this season and 8-0-0 against Western Conference teams

Second matchup in season-long five-game homestand tonight

Masun Fleece (13-8-21) leads team in scoring followed by Melvin Ekman (11-8-19); Fleece is second among all USHL skaters in goals and tied for third in points; Ekman's 19 points tie for seventh-most in league

Season series: Tonight is the final matchup between the Storm and Fighting Saints during 2025-2026. Dubuque does not visit Kearney this regular season.







