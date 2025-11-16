Jacks Fall, 4-2, in Madison. Split Weekend Series

Published on November 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

MIDDLETON, WI - Saturday evening's game didn't go the way the Muskegon Lumberjacks (15-3-0-0, 30 pts.) wanted it to, despite leading after the first period. A pair of goals in the second period helped the Madison Capitols (10-6-0-2, 22 pts.) pick up the 4-2 win and split the weekend series in south Wisconsin.

A textbook forecheck was how the Lumberjacks opened the scoring with the first goal of the game, 7:35 into the first period. Carter Sanderson (Pierre, SD) caused a turnover on the near side wall of the Madison zone, sending the puck to Melvin Novotny (Stockholm, SWE) in the slot. Rather than shooting the puck, Novotny slid a pass across the zone to Drew Stewart (Minnetonka, MN), who one-timed a shot to the back of the net for his 12th goal of the season.

Just 35 seconds later, the Capitols responded to tie the game 1-1. Chris Baird-Gajdos took the puck away from a Lumberjack behind the Muskegon net and sent it to the top of the crease for Gavin Uhlenkamp. A pretty pass from Uhlenkamp sent the puck to Sam Kappell on the far side of the crease for an easy back-door tap-in.

A little while later, the Jacks regained their lead with another pretty goal. Jack Christ (Chaska, MN) got the puck to Stewart in the middle of the slot, and while a Madison player blocked his shot, the puck bounced straight to the stick of Niles Benson (Tampa, FL). As fast as the puck was on his stick, it was off it and in the back of the net for his 6th of the season and a 2-1 Jacks lead.

The rest of the offense belonged to the Capitols. A power play goal from Gustavs Griva at the 5:22 mark of the second period tied the game 2-2 before Uhlenkamp scored a goal at the 10:01 mark of the same period. The Caps took their 3-2 lead back into the locker room for the second intermission.

Uhlenkamp added an empty net goal late in regulation to give Madison a 4-2 lead and help his team to their 10th win of the season.

With the loss, the Jacks fall to 15-3-0-0 on the season and remain in first place of the USHL with 30 points. The Capitols, meanwhile, pick up their 22nd point of the season and sit in 4th place of the Eastern Conference.

Will Keane (West Bloomfield, MI) (5-2-0-0) earned just the second loss of the season on his record, but played well with 23 saves on 26 shots against. Caleb Heil (8-4-0-2) earned the win with 21 saves on 23 shots against.

Next up for the Lumberjacks is a trip to Iowa for two games against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders next weekend. Puck drop is scheduled for Friday and Saturday night at ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids, IA. Catch the action on the official live stream partner of the Muskegon Lumberjacks, FloHockey, and for free on the Lumberjacks Hockey Network on Mixlr.







