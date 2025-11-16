Kids Jersey Giveaway November 21

Published on November 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo, Iowa - Look for Black Hawks colors in classrooms, playgrounds, and parks all over Northeast Iowa after the team gives away 500 youth hockey jerseys presented by Christie Door Company on Friday, November 21st during a game against the Fargo Force at 6:35 p.m.

Many of those youth jerseys will undoubtedly also return to Young Arena throughout 2025/26 as kids attend future games and show their Black Hawk pride. However, November 21st is specifically Kids Take Over the Rink Night. In addition to a variety of special activities, the team will celebrate everyone's favorite wizard-themed book series. And the Hawks are sending information about discounted tickets to Cedar Valley schools, because it is also Educator Appreciation Night.

"Black Hawks hockey is family-friendly, and we pride ourselves in offering great value every night, but this game is special," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "It is gratifying to know this is something that makes our most loyal fans feel like they are really part of the team."

The first 500 kids aged 4 to 12 will claim one of the complementary sweaters. Children must be present to receive a youth jersey. This year's design is primarily white with the "Waterloo" script logo across the front in red and black. An alternate logo is on the shoulders with the number "25" on the back and sleeves.

Presenting sponsor Christie Door Company in Cedar Falls serves customers in the Cedar Valley and beyond. They install and service a wide range of residential and commercial garage doors and accessories. Christie Door Company has sponsored the Black Hawks youth jersey each year since 2018.

