Lancers Can't Stop Stars' Firepower

Published on November 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars erupted for four power-play goals and four third-period goals to defeat the Omaha Lancers, 5-1, Friday night at the Ice Box.

Alex Pelletier recorded his second hat trick of the season with all three goals on the man advantage in the final frame. Jack Stanius scored the Lancers' lone goal for his fourth tally of the season.

Lincoln (9-8-0-0) collected 10 of the combined final 12 shots of the first but did not open the scoring until Josh Polak's power-play tally 2:10 into the second. That tally came with seven seconds remaining on the power play and was the first on the man advantage of a four-for-six night.

Stanius put Omaha (4-15-1-0) on the board and cut the deficit to 2-1 at the 7:05 mark of the third at the side of the net off a setup by Yegor Kim. That came after Pelletier's first of the game 46 seconds into the final period. The Stars responded 1:06 later on their lone even-strength goal of the game on a wrist shot by Nik Young from the far point. Pelletier netted two more tallies from the near circle, including on a five-on-three power play, to put the game away.

