Lancers Can't Overcome Steel Early Surge

Published on November 7, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Chicago Steel struck four times in the first period to earn an 8-1 win over the Omaha Lancers on Friday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Lefty Markonidis scored the lone Omaha (4-13-1-0) goal with a wrist shot from the right circle on power play at the 18:04 mark of the second. He now has 5 points (2+3) over his last five games.

Ashton Schultz scored twice in the first period and his second goal marked the first-of-two Chicago (9-5-0-0) tallies 11 seconds apart to cap the first-period scoring. Brady Kudrick also lit the lamp twice and his second tally was the second-of-two Steel goals 25 seconds apart in the third.

The Lancers wrap up the road trip Saturday night at 7:05 against the Steel. Omaha's next home game is Nov. 15 for Military Appreciation Night against the Sioux City Musketeers. Tickets are available now at lancers.com







