Stars Blank Force, 3-0

The Lincoln Stars (7-8-0-0) shut out the Fargo Force (9-4-0-1) at the Ice Box on Friday night.

It would take a while for the scoring to begin in Lincoln. Both teams were held scoreless through the first 30 minutes of action. But Lincoln would find the back of the net courtesy of Casey Vandertop (St. Thomas) ripping home his first goal of the season. Lincoln would follow that up just about three and-a-half minutes later when the USHL's leading goal scorer Alex Pelletier (Boston College) would slot home his 13th goal of the campaign.

Lincoln would find the back of the net once more when Kade Kohanski ripped home a shot from the slot to give the Stars the 3-0 lead heading into the final 20 minutes of play.

Charles Menard (Augustana) would be perfect throughout the final period, including taking a puck off of the goal-line to rob Fargo of their first goal. Menard made 25 saves on the night en-route to his second win in as many games, and his first USHL shutout.

