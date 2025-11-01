Stars Skate to Split with Sioux City

Published on October 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars (5-8-0-0) fell to the Sioux City Musketeers at the Tyson Event Center by a score of 3-2 on Friday.

The Musketeers would get the scoring started early. Just 39 seconds in, William Tomko found the back of the net to give the Musketeers their first lead of the weekend. About four minutes later, Trey Jefferis would add another to add to the lead.

Lincoln would fight back to tie it in the first, courtesy of Josh Polak (Minnesota-Duluth) and Alex Pelletier's tallies. That score would hold until the third period.

Sioux City would score the eventual game-winner off of the faceoff to take the 3-2 lead and that score would hold when the final buzzer sounded.

The Stars return to action on Saturday in Omaha to take on the Lancers at 6:05 p.m.







