Stars Skate to Split with Sioux City
Published on October 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
The Lincoln Stars (5-8-0-0) fell to the Sioux City Musketeers at the Tyson Event Center by a score of 3-2 on Friday.
The Musketeers would get the scoring started early. Just 39 seconds in, William Tomko found the back of the net to give the Musketeers their first lead of the weekend. About four minutes later, Trey Jefferis would add another to add to the lead.
Lincoln would fight back to tie it in the first, courtesy of Josh Polak (Minnesota-Duluth) and Alex Pelletier's tallies. That score would hold until the third period.
Sioux City would score the eventual game-winner off of the faceoff to take the 3-2 lead and that score would hold when the final buzzer sounded.
The Stars return to action on Saturday in Omaha to take on the Lancers at 6:05 p.m.
United States Hockey League Stories from October 31, 2025
- Late Chicago Goal Sinks Phantoms, 3-2 - Youngstown Phantoms
- V for Victory, Viviano - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Goukler's Late Goal Lifts Steel To 3-2 Win Over Phantoms - Chicago Steel
- Stampede Fall to Force After Game-Tying Goal Waved Off - Sioux Falls Stampede
- Markonidis's First with Omaha Not Enough Friday - Omaha Lancers
- Stars Skate to Split with Sioux City - Lincoln Stars
- Storm Haunt Lancers, Pick up 4-1 Home Victory on Halloween Night - Tri-City Storm
- Tri-City, Omaha Tangle on Halloween at Viaero Center - Tri-City Storm
- Fighting Saints Battle for Shootout-Win over Bucs - Dubuque Fighting Saints
- Stars Thrash Musketeers for 5th Win in Six Games - Lincoln Stars
- Bucs Rally to Shootout, Fall 4-3 in Dubuque - Des Moines Buccaneers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.