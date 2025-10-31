Tri-City, Omaha Tangle on Halloween at Viaero Center

Published on October 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm host the Omaha Lancers on Friday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (6-6-1, 13 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Coming off three-in-three weekend; defeated Sioux Falls 3-1 on road Sunday, beat Lincoln 4-3 at home Saturday, dropped 5-3 road contest to Stars last Friday

Sunday: Brecken Smith tallied two goals and an assist lead offense, three points marked a career-high; Carson Pilgrim also found back of the net and registered an assist

Sunday: goaltender Owen Nelson was spectacular, halting 39 of 40 Sioux Falls shots en route to his first career win

Team Notes:

Have won back-to-back games for second time this season

Have won four of past five contests

Averaging 8.77 penalty minutes per game, second least among all USHL teams

Begin third of six "three-in-three's" of season today; will visit Des Moines Saturday and Omaha Sunday; also played three times in three different cities last weekend

12th game in string of 15 in-a-row against Western Conference opponents, the longest such stretch of the year

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim: named USHL Forward of the Week on Monday; North Dakota commit produced three goals and three assists across trio of games last weekend; 2006-born player is on career-long five-game point streak, has produced eight points during the streak

Brecken Smith: multi-point performance Sunday was first of season; Miami commit has scored three times, put up five points in past five appearances

Bode Laylin: eight points tie for third among USHL defenseman

Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (265), ranks second in minutes (600)

Cooper Ernewein: has scored three goals on seven shots this season; 42.9% shooting percentage leads all USHL players

Maddox Malmquist: tops USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Oliver Ozogany: fourth among USHL rookies in shots (25)

Pilgrim (4-6-10) leads team in scoring followed by Laylin (1-7-8)

Omaha (3-11-0, 6 pts, 7th place Western Conf.)

Has lost six of past seven games

Coming off 4-0 home win over Fargo Sunday; dropped 4-1 home contest to Fargo Saturday, 4-1 home matchup to Cedar Rapids last Friday

Played 14 games this season, more than any other USHL team

Competing in second consecutive three-in-three this weekend; host Lincoln tomorrow, Tri-City Sunday

Ryan Aaronson (6-3-9) leads team in scoring, Kole Hyles (4-4-8) follows

Season series: Friday is the third of eight regular season matchups between the Storm and Lancers. Tri-City has taken both previous meetings (3-2 W at Omaha October 17, 6-2 win vs. Omaha September 26) in the season series. Tonight is the second of four contests between the teams at Viaero Center this year.







