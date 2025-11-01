Goukler's Late Goal Lifts Steel To 3-2 Win Over Phantoms

Published on October 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Luke Goukler scored a breakaway goal to break a 2-2 tie with under two minutes left in regulation as the Chicago Steel (8-4-0-0, 16 pts.) defeated Youngstown (8-5-1-0, 17 pts.) 3-2 Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

It was Goukler's fourth goal of the season and second game-winner of the year. Henry Major scored his third goal of the season and Benson Grande scored his first USHL goal for Chicago.

Goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois was sensational once again in the crease, stopping 32 of 34 shots to record his fourth consecutive victory. It was just the third victory for Chicago in the last 12 outings at Youngstown.

Friday's game began with a steady flow and had just one stoppage over the first three minutes, with Chicago controlling most of the extended stretch of play.

Just before the midway mark of the period, Chicago won a defensive zone faceoff, and Nate Chorlton fed a great pass to a streaking Major, who got a step around a defender. From the left circle, Major rifled a shot past the blocker of Phantoms goaltender Tobias Trejbal to put the Steel ahead 1-0.

Shortly after the goal, Youngstown took the first penalty of the game to give the Steel a chance to extend the lead. Alex Calbeck ripped a shot on goal from the blue line that leaked through the left arm of Trejbal but trickled wide. Youngstown successfully killed the remainder of the penalty.

Chicago went to another advantage with 2:31 left in the first, but a penalty on their side wiped out the advantage with :16 left.

Youngstown led in shots 12-8 after the first frame.

The first half of the second period was clean, with both teams staying out of the box and off the scoresheet. Youngstown had a lengthy stay in the offensive zone before the halfway point of the second which was highlighted by a big stop by Charrois on a half-breakaway by Malachi McKinnon.

The Steel took a two-goal lead at 10:16 of the period thanks to a tremendous play by Eero Hyytiainen, who disrupted a potential odd-man rush for Youngstown at the blue line, then delivered a bruising hit in the right corner to gain possession.

On a quick breakout, Aidan Dyer made a perfect cross ice pass to Grande, who fired wide, but collected his rebound at the right side of the cage and shot past Trejbal for his first USHL goal which made it 2-0.

Youngstown went to its first power play of the night just one minute after Chicago's tally and converted at 12:51 when Evan Jardine pounced on Cooper Simpson's rebound that made it 2-1.

Five minutes later, the Steel went shorthanded again, and Youngstown's power play unit once again came through as Jardine tallied his second power play goal on another rebound to tie the game at two.

Timo Kazda had a great look immediately after Youngstown's tying goal after receiving a slick pass from Grande at the left faceoff circle, but Trejbal made a strong stop.

Early in the third period, Ryan Rucinski saw a great chance from below the left dot, forcing Charrois to make a quick save on the opportunity.

The Phantoms put forth more pressure in the opening stages of the final frame with a grade-A look for Matti Butkovskiy on a backdoor feed, but Charrois made a big push from right to left to stonewall the chance.

A broken play gave Grande an odd-man rush down the left wing. Grande fired to an open Kolin Sisson down the right wing, but Trejbal made a big stop on a backhand shot.

With under ten minutes left, Rucinski sent a sneaky shot from the left half-wall which Charrois got a chunk of. Soon after, Grande sped around a defender and skated down the right wing before firing a shot off the right pad of Trejbal.

After killing off a late Youngstown power play, Chicago broke through with 1:38 left when Calbeck torpedoed a stretch pass through the neutral zone to Goukler, who split the defense to create a breakaway and fired over the blocker of Trejbal to give Chicago a 3-2 lead.

The Phantoms pulled Trejbal to get an extra attacker on immediately after but couldn't establish a good forecheck as the Steel hung on for the win.

Chicago will close out the weekend series in Youngstown on Nov. 1 before returning home Friday, Nov 7 to host the 6th Annual Turtle Races courtesy of Hickory Knolls Discovery Center against the Omaha Lancers at 7:05 pm.

The following night, on Saturday, Nov. 8, Chicago will celebrate the last ten years of team history in the Fox Valley while jamming to hits from the 80s, 90s, and 2000s on Decades Night.

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10. All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, Steel Suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.







