Steel Fall in 6-3 Loss to Gamblers

GREEN BAY, WI - For the second straight night, Green Bay scored the first two goals of the game, but on this night the Chicago Steel (7-4-0-0, 14 pts.) couldn't overcome the deficit despite a pair of power play goals as the Gamblers (6-6-0-1, 13 pts.) came away with a 6-3 win at the Resch Center Saturday night.

Jackson Crowder scored a highlight reel goal in the first period, his third of the season.

Kolin Sisson scored two power play goals, his fifth and sixth tallies of the season.

Steel netminder Sam Caulfield stopped 23 shots in defeat.

Just over one minute into Saturday's action, Green Bay was penalized to give the Steel the first power play of the game.

Chicago was efficient on the advantage and had an early look when Ashton Schultz fired a shot from the right circle that leaked through the right arm of Gamblers goaltender Joey Slavick, but the puck trickled wide.

Shortly after the near miss, Kolin Sisson fired a one-timer from the left faceoff circle that was stopped by Slavick.

Chicago couldn't convert on the power play, but spent 1:40 in the attacking zone before the Gamblers got their first zone clear.

Later in the period, Schultz was issued a ten-minute misconduct that gave Green Bay its first advantage of the night.

Just before the power play expired, William Samuelsson walked down the right side and ripped a shot over the right shoulder of Caulfield to put Green Bay ahead 1-0.

Caulfield made several strong stops in the opening 20 minutes, including one right after the power play goal on a Steel turnover. Samuelsson fired a shot from below the right dot that was met by Caulfield with an authoritative blocker save.

With just over five minutes left in the period, a Gamblers redirected shot in the high slot forced Caulfield to make a nifty glove snare to keep Chicago within one.

At 15:02, Gavin Katz fired a wrist shot from the blue line that fluttered over the right shoulder of a screened Caulfield to make it 2-0.

Two minutes after Green Bay's goal, the Steel mustered a response on a highlight reel goal by Crowder, who made a magnificent deke around a defender and flipped past the glove side of Slavick, making it 2-1.

Shots were even at 11 after the opening frame.

Sam Harris was issued a roughing minor and ten-minute misconduct 38 seconds into the second period to give the Steel their second advantage of the night, but the Gamblers successfully killed the penalty.

Chicago continued to knock on the door early as Crowder found James Scantlebury in the slot for a Grade-A chance that was shut down by Slavick.

The Steel went shorthanded before the halfway mark of the second period and staved off the Green Bay advantage to stay within a goal.

Green Bay made it a two-goal lead at 11:39 when a Steel turnover on an attempted breakout created a chance. Gamblers leading scorer Elliot Gulley deflected a shot that was going wide which made it 3-1.

Less than two minutes later, Geno Carcone made a great play to find Owen Buesgens at the blue line, who skated just above the left circle and picked the right corner through a screen to make it a 4-1 lead.

Chicago got its chance to strike back when the Gamblers took a penalty in the offensive zone.

Early in the advantage, Scantlebury made a great pass to Sisson, who had his one-timer stopped by Slavick.

The Gamblers netminder attempted to freeze the puck, but it came free, allowing the Steel to reset. Sisson fired a pass intended for Scantlebury, and it deflected off a Gambler and in, making it 4-2.

The Gamblers quickly got the goal back late in the period as Zach Wooten hit the jets to skate around a Steel defender and score five hole to make it 5-2.

With under 30 seconds left in the period, Caulfield made a sensational all-out glove save to rob Adam Timm of a goal.

Chicago went shorthanded five minutes into the third period and were successful once again to cap off a 2-for-3 night on the penalty kill.

A Samuelsson penalty in the offensive zone gave the Steel life late in the third, as Sisson struck for the second time on the power play with another one-timer from the left circle that snuck through Slavick to make it 5-3.

Despite a power play opportunity shortly after, the shot to the arm was short-lived for Chicago, as Landon Hafele scored an empty net goal with 1:23 left to seal the game for Green Bay.

