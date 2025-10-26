Stampede Soar Over RoughRiders on Military Appreciation Night

Published on October 25, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, SD - The Sioux Falls Stampede came out on top in a tight matchup against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, extending their four-game win streak to five. Thomas Zocco opened the scoring for the Herd, while Juho Keinanen, Ryder Betzold, and Joey Macrina each added tallies. Goaltender Linards Feldbergs earned his sixth win of the season with a strong 31-save performance.

It was a slow start for the Herd in the opening period. Cedar Rapids had no trouble getting on the board first, scoring at 6:43. At 15:50, Thomas Corneillie was called for cross-checking, giving the Herd their first power-play opportunity of the night. However, they were unable to convert and ended the period trailing by one. The RoughRiders outshot the Stampede 12-11 in the first.

The Herd entered the second period ready to respond. At 1:44, Sioux Falls went on the power play after Lucas Siomos was given two minutes for roughing. At 3:13, Thomas Zocco capitalized with a wrist shot to the upper right corner, assisted by Anthony Bongo. Just 15 seconds later, Matthew Grimes was called for high-sticking, forcing the Herd to go on the penalty kill. They successfully held off Cedar Rapids. Grimes later took another penalty for tripping at 15:05, and once again, Sioux Falls' penalty kill stood strong. At the 20:00 mark, Wade Weil was called for slashing and Charlie Emmons for unsportsmanlike conduct - both penalties carried over into the third period. Cedar Rapids outshot Sioux Falls 15-13 in the second.

The third period began with 4-on-4 hockey as both teams served penalties from the end of the second. The Herd struck first when Juho Keinanen tipped in a shot that slipped past goaltender Ryan Cameron at 4:37, assisted by Wade Weil and Loic Nasreddine. Sioux Falls extended its lead at 14:41 with a deceptive shot by Ryder Betzold from the slot, assisted by Keinanen and Noah Mannausau.

The RoughRiders quickly answered, cutting the lead to one with a tip-in goal at 17:13. With time winding down, Cedar Rapids pulled their goalie at 18:26 in a last-ditch effort to tie the game. The Herd capitalized when Joey Macrina picked up a rebound and sent it the length of the ice into the empty net, restoring the two-goal lead. Anthony Bongo earned his second assist of the night on the play.

The Stampede secured the 4-2 victory, improving their record to 6-1-1-0. Feldbergs, coming off a shutout win against the Des Moines Buccaneers last Sunday, finished with 31 saves and now holds a .912 save percentage on the season.

