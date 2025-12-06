Stampede Take Game One in Madison to Extend Lead in Standings

Middleton, WI - The Stampede won a tough battle against the Madison Capitols to extend their lead in the Western Conference standings. Goaltender Linards Feldbergs delivered a stellar 45-save performance - which included stopping a penalty shot - while Logan Renkowski and Thomas Zocco led the team in scoring with three points each.

After a week of rest, the Herd looked a little rusty to start the first period. Just 19 seconds into the game, the Capitols got on the board with a one-timer from the blue line that made it through traffic in front of Feldbergs. The Stampede's struggles continued, as they were outshot 9-1 in the first eight minutes of the contest. The tide turned at 10:49 when forward Logan Renkowski netted his fifteenth goal of the season. He found the back of the net after a slick pass from Thomas Zocco left the Madison goaltender out of position, allowing Renkowski to fire a quick shot from the left side of the crease.

A few minutes later, Zocco was called for roughing, sending the Herd to their first penalty kill of the night. Just five seconds into the penalty kill, it looked like Madison's power play would be cut short when Max Rider was called for hooking, but after the whistle Brock Schultz was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, keeping the Capitols on a 5-on-4 advantage. After the slow start, Sioux Falls was outshot 15-9 in the first period.

The Stampede appeared to regain their footing in the second. Rookie forward Cooper Soller generated several chances but couldn't find the back of the net. Sioux Falls made things difficult for themselves near the seven-minute mark, giving Madison a 5-on-3 opportunity. At 6:52, Soller went to the box for slashing, and just 46 seconds later Monteiro was called for a high stick. Madison pushed hard on the power play, but Feldbergs came up with several big saves to keep the Capitols off the board. The Herd killed off the penalties and maintained their momentum.

A few minutes later, Juho Keinanen nearly scored with a backhand pass from below the goal line, but a Madison defenseman swept the puck away before it crossed the line. At 13:22, the Herd drew their first power play of the game on a tripping call against Madison. Though Sioux Falls didn't convert, they took their first lead shortly after the advantage expired. Brock Schultz netted his ninth goal of the season-his eighth with the Herd-on a sharp-angle shot from behind the goal line. He was assisted by Cade Strom and Joey Macrina. The lead was short-lived, as Madison tied the game less than a minute later. Feldbergs shook off the goal and stopped a breakaway with just 15 seconds left to keep the score even. The Stampede were again outshot 18-15 in the period.

The Herd came out strong in the third period, taking the lead just over a minute into the frame. Joey Macrina scored his ninth of the season on a backdoor shot after a pass across the crease from captain JJ Monteiro. Once again, the Capitols answered quickly, tying the game at 4:16 when Michael Tang finished a pass from Jackson Nevers. Prior to the goal, Madison had been awarded a penalty shot after Dane Sorensen hooked Max Rider on a breakaway, but Feldbergs came up with the save once again.

The game appeared destined for overtime, with limited offensive action from either side in the middle of the period. The deadlock broke at 15:20 when Logan Renkowski scored his second of the night. The play began with new defenseman Jack Brauti sliding the puck through the crease, while Renkowski buried the rebound. A minute later, Sioux Falls drew a power play, and Thomas Zocco capitalized with a blast from the low slot, assisted by Brock Schultz and Renkowski. Madison pulled their goaltender with 2:15 remaining, but the Herd held firm to secure the 5-3 victory.

Madison outshot Sioux Falls 48-33.

Goaltender Linards Feldbergs delivered one of his best performances of the season. He made 45 saves, including stops on multiple breakaways and a penalty shot. He is now 12-5-1 on the year with a 2.44 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

The Stampede close out the series tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. in Middleton, W.I. They then return to Sioux Falls for a Tuesday night matchup against the Lincoln Stars. Thanks to Sioux Falls-area Fareway locations, the Stampede will host a Dollar Dog Night. Fans can stop by The Snack Factory in Section 111 to grab their $1 dogs. Restrictions apply. Promotion available while supplies last.







