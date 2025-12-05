Storm, Phantoms End USHL American Cup Friday Night in Upstate New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Tri-City Storm close the USHL American Cup powered by Wegmans on Friday night against the Youngstown Phantoms. Puckdrop at the Tim Hortons IcePlex is scheduled for 5:00 pm CT.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (8-14-4, 20 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Fell in 3-1 contest against Youngstown Thursday

Thursday: Mason Jenson produced Tri-City's only goal (shorthanded) in third period, was third Storm shorthanded goal of season

Thursday: Michal Pradel stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tri-City net

Team Notes:

Tonight: fifth game in string of six consecutive matchups away from Viaero Center, the longest such stretch of the year

Over the past three games against Youngstown, Storm goaltending (combined between Michal Pradel and Owen Nelson) has stopped 90 of 97 Youngstown shots, a .928 save percentage

Winless in five straight, eleven of past twelve games

Penalty kill (84%) ranks second in USHL behind Waterloo (85.7%)

Averaging 10.42 penalty minutes per game, second-least among USHL teams (Fargo)

Have not produced power play goal in previous 27 attempts; gone 0-for-8 on man advantage over previous three games against Youngstown

Last power play goal: November 7 vs. Waterloo

Have allowed three goals or less in three straight games against Youngstown

Have not scored more than three goals in one game since Friday, October 31 vs. Omaha (4-1 win)

Played 26 games this year, most among all USHL teams

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim and Bode Laylin: will miss Tri-City's games in early December representing Team USA at 2025 World Junior A Challenge; tournament takes place December 7-13 in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec; Team USA is made of players who play in junior hockey leagues across the U.S.

Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (511) and minutes (1116)

Owen Nelson: places sixth among USHL goaltenders in save percentage (.915), ninth in goals against average (2.69)

Bode Laylin: three goals tie for third among USHL defenseman, 14 points tie for eighth among defenseman; three power play goals tie for second among defenseman, 51 shots rank third among defenseman

Luca Jarvis: ten points (2-8-10) tie for eighth among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Cooper Ernewein: first among USHL rookies in shooting percentage (three goals on 12 shots, 25%)

Carson Pilgrim (7-8-15) leads team in scoring followed by Bode Laylin (3-11-14)

Youngstown (16-6-2, 34 pts, 2nd place Eastern Conf.)

Unbeaten in six straight games

Won eight of past ten games

Thursday: Cooper Simpson, Jack Hextall, Malachi McKinnon tallied goals

Thursday: Simpson (1-2-3) and Hextall (1-2-3) led offense with trio of points each

Thursday: Goaltender Tobias Trejbal halted 20 of 21 Storm shots en route to his fourth straight win

Cooper Simpson (12-21-33) leads team and all USHL skaters in points, Ryan Rucinski (15-17-32) follows, placing second in the league in points

Season series: Tonight is the last of five regular season meetings during 2025-2026 between Tri-City and Youngstown. The Phantoms have taken each of the previous four matchups.







