Storm, Phantoms End USHL American Cup Friday Night in Upstate New York
December 5, 2025
Tri-City Storm News Release
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Tri-City Storm close the USHL American Cup powered by Wegmans on Friday night against the Youngstown Phantoms. Puckdrop at the Tim Hortons IcePlex is scheduled for 5:00 pm CT.
Tri-City (8-14-4, 20 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)
Previously:
Fell in 3-1 contest against Youngstown Thursday
Thursday: Mason Jenson produced Tri-City's only goal (shorthanded) in third period, was third Storm shorthanded goal of season
Thursday: Michal Pradel stopped 30 of 33 shots in Tri-City net
Team Notes:
Tonight: fifth game in string of six consecutive matchups away from Viaero Center, the longest such stretch of the year
Over the past three games against Youngstown, Storm goaltending (combined between Michal Pradel and Owen Nelson) has stopped 90 of 97 Youngstown shots, a .928 save percentage
Winless in five straight, eleven of past twelve games
Penalty kill (84%) ranks second in USHL behind Waterloo (85.7%)
Averaging 10.42 penalty minutes per game, second-least among USHL teams (Fargo)
Have not produced power play goal in previous 27 attempts; gone 0-for-8 on man advantage over previous three games against Youngstown
Last power play goal: November 7 vs. Waterloo
Have allowed three goals or less in three straight games against Youngstown
Have not scored more than three goals in one game since Friday, October 31 vs. Omaha (4-1 win)
Played 26 games this year, most among all USHL teams
Player Notes:
Carson Pilgrim and Bode Laylin: will miss Tri-City's games in early December representing Team USA at 2025 World Junior A Challenge; tournament takes place December 7-13 in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec; Team USA is made of players who play in junior hockey leagues across the U.S.
Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (511) and minutes (1116)
Owen Nelson: places sixth among USHL goaltenders in save percentage (.915), ninth in goals against average (2.69)
Bode Laylin: three goals tie for third among USHL defenseman, 14 points tie for eighth among defenseman; three power play goals tie for second among defenseman, 51 shots rank third among defenseman
Luca Jarvis: ten points (2-8-10) tie for eighth among USHL rookies
Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)
Cooper Ernewein: first among USHL rookies in shooting percentage (three goals on 12 shots, 25%)
Carson Pilgrim (7-8-15) leads team in scoring followed by Bode Laylin (3-11-14)
Youngstown (16-6-2, 34 pts, 2nd place Eastern Conf.)
Unbeaten in six straight games
Won eight of past ten games
Thursday: Cooper Simpson, Jack Hextall, Malachi McKinnon tallied goals
Thursday: Simpson (1-2-3) and Hextall (1-2-3) led offense with trio of points each
Thursday: Goaltender Tobias Trejbal halted 20 of 21 Storm shots en route to his fourth straight win
Cooper Simpson (12-21-33) leads team and all USHL skaters in points, Ryan Rucinski (15-17-32) follows, placing second in the league in points
Season series: Tonight is the last of five regular season meetings during 2025-2026 between Tri-City and Youngstown. The Phantoms have taken each of the previous four matchups.
