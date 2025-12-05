Fighting Five: Saints Host Gamblers to Begin Retro Weekend

Published on December 5, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (15-7-1-0, 31 pts) host the Green Bay Gamblers (14-7-2-1, 31 pts) to begin a home-weekend on Friday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Bouncing Back

The Fighting Saints return home this weekend after dropping a pair of games in Muskegon. The Fighting Saints have lost back-to-back games four times this season, but the team has followed the first three instances with a victory.

The Saints sport their throwback jerseys for the first time this season, representing some of the Dubuque teams from the 1990s.

2. Saints Stage

Three Fighting Saints (Colin Frank - USA WJAC), Masun Fleece - USA WJAC and Ludvig Lafton - NOR WJC D1A) will be away from the team while skating in international competitions.

Those three players have combined for 28 goals and 61 points for the Fighting Saints this season, with Fleece's 16 goals leading the team.

3. Crowded Conference

Entering the weekend, the top-five teams in the East are separated by six points. Dubuque is level with Green Bay at 31 points, with Green Bay taking the only previous meeting between the teams.

In a 3-2 loss in Green Bay on Nov. 1, Kris Richards and Charlie Arend scored, but Dubuque could not overcome a 3-2 deficit to start the third period.

4. December Detail

The Saints play two of their four December home games this weekend and bring an 8-1-1-0 home record into the week.

Dubuque won its last home game 8-4 on Nov. 26 against Des Moines after the Saints only two home losses on Nov. 21 and 22 against Youngstown. Friday is Green Bay's first of four visits to Dubuque this season.

5. Gambler Gains

The Gamblers have won six-straight games entering the weekend and have eight wins in their last 10 games. However, Green Bay will also be missing key pieces this week.

Gunnar Conboy, Landon Hafele and Mace'o Phillips are at the World Jr. A Challenge, while goaltender Leo Henriquez and forward Nick Knutson will serve suspensions on Friday.

Friday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







