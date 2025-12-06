Saints Fall to Gamblers on Friday Night

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (15-8-1-0, 31 pts) allowed two goals in the third period in a 2-1 loss to the Green Bay Gamblers (15-7-2-1, 33 pts) on Friday.

The Fighting Saints didn't trail in Friday's contest until there were just 3:24 remaining in regulation. Following Charlie Arend's ninth goal of the season at 1:58 of the first, the Saints led for the next 54:38 of the game.

After Adam Timm's first-career goal for Green Bay at 11:23 of the third, David Rozsíval scored his 11th with 3:24 left in the third period.

That goal finished the scoring on Friday despite power-play chances for both sides and 61 combined shots.

Both goaltenders dueled in Friday's game, with Joey Slavick outlasting Vojtěch Hambálek. Slavick recorded his seventh-straight win with 31 saves on 32 Saints shots. Through two games in the season series, the Saints have scored just three goals on 65 shots. Hambálek made 27 saves in the loss, his fifth of the season despite a strong performance.

Both teams failed on four power-play chances in the contest, with all three goals scored at even strength. Green Bay's Gavin Katz assisted on both Gamblers goals.

For the first time this season, the Fighting Saints dropped a third-straight game. The Saints hit the ice again on Saturday against Cedar Rapids for the Teddy Bear Toss Game.







