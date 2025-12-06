Lancers Trounce Black Hawks

Published on December 5, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers struck three times in two different periods and defeated the Waterloo Black Hawks, 7-3, on Friday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Yegor Kim scored twice as six different Lancers lit the lamp in the victory. Adam Israilov and Tanner Morgan both recorded a goal and an assist apiece while Reese Lantz had two assists. Drake Gram scored his first USHL goal, which also proved to be the game-winner.

Omaha (5-19-1-1) recorded a season-high seven goals and 46 shots in its first meeting of the season with Waterloo (6-14-0-1). The Lancers scored three times in the first and three more times in the third period. Omaha's 17 shots in the first period were also its most shots in any period this season.

The Lancers raced out to a hot start and took a 3-0 lead into the locker room after the opening 20 minutes behind goals from Brady Arneson, Kole Hyles and Morgan. Arneson pounced on a rebound just outside of the crease at the 2:10 mark for his sixth goal of the season. Hyles cashed four seconds after the expiration of a power play on a one-timer from the left circle at the 11:32 mark. Morgan earned his first-of-two points on the final goal of the period. Lefty Markonidis intercepted a pass to keep the puck in the attacking zone, drove into the slot and dished the puck to his right to Morgan, who hammered a one-timer home at the 14:44 mark.

After Waterloo drew within one goal with tallies at the 6:13 and 12:09 marks of the second period, Morgan set up Gram at the 19:08 mark of the period to put Omaha back up by multiple goals. Morgan stole the puck beneath the Black Hawks' goal line on the forecheck, glided behind the net and found Gram just in front of the crease for the momentum-shifting goal.

The Lancers built off that energy by scoring twice in the opening 1:45 of the third period, first with Adam Israilov finding an opening from the base of the right-wing circle 24 seconds in and then Kim scoring his first-of-two goals with a power-play strike atop the right circle 1:21 later to make it 6-2, Omaha.

Kim scored his second goal of the night at the 7:30 mark of the third on a wrist shot from the near corner in which he was nearly even with the goal line. Kim now has five goals on the season and recorded the first multi-goal game by a Lancer this season.

The Black Hawks scored the game's final goal on netfront redirection on the power play at the 19:31 mark of the third.

Nils Maurins earned the victory in his second straight start in net with 28 saves, marking his third straight start with at least that many saves.

The Lancers host the Des Moines Buccaneers for Teddy Bear Toss Night Saturday night at 6:05. Fans can toss teddy bears onto the ice after the Lancers' first goal of the game.







