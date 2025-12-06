Sisson Hat Trick Propels Steel to Comeback Win

Published on December 5, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - Trailing by a goal late in the third, Kolin Sisson scored the tying goal before netting the game-winner in overtime to complete his second career hat trick as the Chicago Steel (12-10-2-0, 26 pts.) pulled off a thrilling comeback to knock off the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (14-5-1-2, 31 pts.) 5-4 Friday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

Sisson scored his ninth, tenth, and eleventh goals in the win. He is the fourth Steel player to record a hat trick this season (Luke Goukler, Tobias Ohman, Ashton Schultz). The game-tying goal came with two minutes remaining in regulation, capping a three-goal third period for Chicago to overcome a 3-1 second intermission deficit.

Less than two minutes into overtime, Sisson sped through neutral ice and maneuvered past a defender before sending a backhand shot past Joseph Skidmore for the game-winning goal.

Brady Kudrick scored his fifth goal and Luke Goukler tallied his sixth score. Goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 19 shots.

The Steel needed just 33 seconds to open the scoring when a strong forecheck paid off with a created turnover.

Tobias Ohman took a RoughRider into the boards, and the puck bounced in front for Kudrick who ripped a shot past Skidmore to put Chicago ahead 1-0.

Cedar Rapids went to the first power play of the game seven minutes in, but Chicago's penalty kill stood tall and turned the RoughRiders away.

The RoughRiders knotted the game up at the midway mark of the opening frame by converting on an odd-man rush. After a Chicago turnover at the Cedar Rapids blue line, Jackson Fox dished to Dennis Emesibe, who fired over the left shoulder of Charrois for his first USHL goal.

Chicago went to its first power with seven minutes left and had several good looks, but the RoughRiders penalty kill staved off the Steel push.

After being on the defensive for much of the first half of the period, Cedar Rapids picked up the pace in the back half.

Henry Lechner had an open look from the high slot, but Charrois flashed the leather and narrowly got a piece. The Steel netminder made a complex follow-up save with the mitt through a screen to cease the Cedar Rapids sequence.

Late in the period, Goukler got around the RoughRiders and flew down the right wing for a potential chance, but Hawke Huff closed the gap and forced a shot wide.

Shots narrowly favored Cedar Rapids 7-6 after the first period.

Just over one minute into the second period, Nate Chorlton sprung Kudrick on a breakaway at the Cedar Rapids blue line. Kudrick nearly collected his second goal after attempting to tuck a shot through the five-hole of Skidmore, but the RoughRiders netminder squeezed his pads to keep the puck out.

Charrois kept the game tied after a Steel turnover in the neutral zone resulted in a strong look for Cedar Rapids when Jason Musa deflected a centering pass on goal. Charrois stretched across to his right and got a piece of the shot and put it out of play.

The RoughRiders piled on with more great looks when Sullivan Miller got an open look after a Steel turnover, but Charrois snared it down with the glove.

Chicago pushed back at the other end when Kudrick got another look at the top of the circles, but Skidmore made the stop.

At 11:50, Cedar Rapids almost executed a fancy set play. Fox hit a touch pass at the blue line, springing Ruben Westerling down the right wing. Westerling's shot was blocked by Charrois and popped into the air and off the Steel goalie's shoulder. Charrois felt the rubber bounce behind him and swung around to clear the puck out of the blue paint.

Shortly after, a Chicago turnover on an attempted breakout allowed Cedar Rapids to reset and jump back in on the rush. Following a short cycle, Karson Young released a point shot through traffic that snuck by Charrois to give the RoughRiders a 2-1 lead.

The Steel nearly tied the game moments later when Jonas Kemps was robbed with the glove of Skidmore on a backdoor play.

Later, Cedar Rapids took advantage of a fortuitous Steel turnover in the attacking zone and exited with numbers. Musa carried down the right side and made several fakes to pass, before firing over the left shoulder of Charrois to make it 3-1 RoughRiders.

Chicago went to its second power play 20 seconds later, and a slick deflection play nearly connected for Scantlebury early on, but a desperation left pad stop by Skidmore kept the puck out.

As the power play expired, Alex Calbeck tried a centering play in the slot to Henry Major for one final look, but the pass failed to connect.

Shots were even at 17 heading to the third period.

Chicago pushed the tempo early in the last frame as Goukler had an early chance on a rebound that was denied.

Cedar Rapids almost took a three-goal lead when Lechner got loose at the crease, but Chorlton made an outstanding play to tie him up and negate the potential backdoor chance.

The Steel went on the attack at the other end following the great defensive play, and Sisson pounced on a rebound to make it 3-2.

Four minutes later, Aidan Dyer put a shot on goal that trampolined off Skidmore's pad and into the slot. Goukler crashed the rebound and beat the Cedar Rapids goalie to tie the game at 3-3.

Two minutes after the midway point of the period, a Steel penalty sent the RoughRiders to their second and final power play of the night. Nick Romeo received a pass at the goal line and circled to the crease, tucking a shot around Charrois to give Cedar Rapids a 4-3 lead.

With just over two minutes left, the Steel pulled Charrois for an extra attacker.

Timo Kazda had a chance to tie the game, but Skidmore made a magnificent stop.

Moments later, Wyatt Herres fed a pass at the left circle for Sisson who blasted a one-timer past Skidmore to tie the game, setting the stage for the overtime winner.

The Steel will enter a stretch of three games against the Green Gamblers over the next eight days starting Saturday, Dec. 6 at 6:05 pm in Green Bay.

The next home game for the Steel is Friday, Dec. 12 for C.S. 12 Night presented by the Cyclones Amateur Hockey Association. The Steel will wear special Taylor Swift-inspired jerseys for the game. The jerseys will be available for auction online starting Thursday, Dec. 11 at 9 am. Net proceeds from the auction will benefit the Cyclones Amateur Hockey Association. Fans can stay after the game for Full Team Post-Game Autographs.

For just $55, fans can purchase the Steel Holiday Plan and receive one ticket to three Steel games, including Chicago Blackhawks Night, plus one ticket to a select Chicago Blackhawks home game.

For a limited time, Steel Suites are on sale for just $30 per person (min. 12 tickets) when purchased online. This offer is valid for December home games, excluding Dec. 27.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.