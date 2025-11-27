Gamblers Squeak out 2-1 Win over Steel

GREEN BAY, WI - David Rozsival scored twice to lift Green Bay (12-7-2-1, 27 pts.) to a 2-1 win over the Chicago Steel (10-10-1-0, 21 pts.) Wednesday night at the Resch Center.

Timo Kazda scored a power play goal for his seventh goal of the season and second in as many games for Chicago's only score of the night. Goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois stopped 26 of 28 shots in defeat.

Chicago blanked Green Bay's red - hot power play on three tries, but it wasn't enough to keep the Steel from dropping their sixth straight game. The Steel have not scored more than two goals in any of their losses during the current skid.

Less than one minute into the contest, Tobias Ohman sprung free on a two-on-one and wristed a shot from the left circle that was blocked away by Gamblers goaltender Joey Slavick.

Shortly after, Gamblers forward Zach Wooten negated an icing, which led to a nearly two- minute Green Bay cycle in the attacking zone.

The Gamblers made the most of their extended stay with several great looks, but all were met by Charrois, highlighted by a full extension left pad save to rob Adam Timm of a goal. Charrois put a stop to the barrage with a chest save on Timm from the top of his crease.

Chicago went to the game's first power play with under 11 minutes left in the first period and connected with 30 seconds to spare when Ohman found Kazda just below the circles for a one- timer to put the Steel ahead 1-0.

Following the goal, Ohman was given a roughing minor that gave Green Bay a power play, but the Steel killed it off to stay in front.

Late in the first period, Nate Chorlton nearly made it a two-goal Steel lead on a heavy wrist shot that was labeled high glove, but Slavick made a sweet windmill save.

Geno Carcone created a great look the other way after getting a step down the right wing, but Jason

Millett made a strong play with the stick to poke the puck away and cancel the potential chance.

The Gamblers led in shots 10-7 after the opening frame.

Green Bay was penalized just 27 seconds into the second period, giving Chicago an opportunity to take an early two-goal lead, but the Gamblers were successful on the kill.

Five minutes into the middle frame, David Rozsival scored after receiving a perfect pass in the slot from Landon Hafele while skating right and lifted a shot past Charrois to tie the game at one.

The home team was given a power play shortly after the goal, but strong penalty killing for both sides continued as the Steel again spoiled the man advantage.

The Gamblers saw the majority of the scoring chances in the second period, but Brady Kudrick was a crossbar away from putting the Steel back on top when he spun and fired a shot that ricocheted off the pipe.

Green Bay doubled Chicago's shot output in the period and took a 24 -14 shots advantage to the third frame.

A late Gamblers penalty in the second period gave Chicago carryover power play time to open the third. Chicago opened the man advantage with urgency, as Cole Tuminaro hammered a one-timer that deflected off the end-boards and allowed Luke Goukler to get a chance that was shut down by Slavick.

The Steel created a few more chances that narrowly missed as the Gamblers killed another penalty.

Chicago went to another advantage several minutes later.

Kolin Sisson hit the jets and flew down the left wing and flipped a nifty shot on goal that was snared by Slavick.

On the same power play, Ashton Schultz almost connected with Kudrick on a backdoor feed, but the Gamblers disrupted it enough to cement a successful kill.

At 6:46, Rozsival added his second marker of the game when Hafele found him in the slot to give the Gamblers a 2-1 lead.

Before the midway mark of the third, Tuminaro and Timm attempted to drop the gloves, but the officials broke up the skirmish before either engaged. Both skaters were called for delay of game.

Upon leaving the box, the two dropped the gloves and engaged, with Tuminaro taking down Timm and enthusiastically skating past the Steel bench.

Late in the third, Chorlton dished a cross-ice pass to an open Alex Calbeck, who couldn't get a clean shot.

The Steel were inches away from getting the equalizer with their net empty and moments left in regulation.

After Green Bay failed to score on the empty net, Ohman entered the attacking zone and fired a pass to Goukler, who one-touched a pass backdoor to Kazda. Slavick stretched to his right and robbed Kazda of a goal to effectively save the game for Green Bay.

