SpongeBob Jerseys December 6th

Waterloo, Iowa - Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? For more than 25 years, kids everywhere have known the answer to that question is SpongeBob SquarePants, and next month the world-famous Nickelodeon character will appear on Waterloo Black Hawks jerseys for the first time.

The Black Hawks will host the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday, December 6th at 6:35 p.m. That night of family-friendly activities will also include a postgame jersey auction, giving SpongeBob fans the chance to take home their favorite player's jersey.

"SpongeBob has starred on Nickelodeon, in movies, books, and more. He is a pop culture icon, so we have really been looking forward to this game," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene.

The jerseys include the Black Hawks logo over a scene straight out of Bikini Bottom. The front features SpongeBob and Patrick Star ready to face off in full hockey gear. The mostly blue jersey features pineapple-evoking sleeves. Numbers on the shoulders and back are reminiscent of a style you might find in the show.

Families coming to the game are invited to enjoy the McDonald's Madness Ticket Package, which includes four seats, four McDonald's Mini McFlurry certificates, four chuck-a-pucks and concession vouchers to use at Young Arena on game night. More details are available in the "Shop" section at waterlooblackhawks.com.

Santa Claus will also be on hand for the final Hawks home game before Christmas. Meet St. Nick on the concourse for free photos and with plenty of time left to turn in your Christmas list. After visiting Santa, stick around and say 'hi' to select Black Hawks players who will sign autographs on Signature Saturday.

Good seats for the December 6th matchup are available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.







