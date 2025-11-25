Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

Published on November 25, 2025

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Rivalry Worth the Wait

The Black Hawks meet the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders twice this week, starting at home Thanksgiving night at 6:35 p.m. Both teams have Friday off before reconvening in Cedar Rapids on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. This week's contests are the first games between the Hawks and RoughRiders this season. Last year, each team won four times during an eight-game series. This will be the latest calendar date for the first meeting of a season pitting Waterloo and Cedar Rapids since the teams played on November 28, 2013. Like Thursday's contest, that game (and five other "first meetings" in the intervening years) was a Thanksgiving matchup.

The Hockey Holiday

No holiday is synonymous with Black Hawks hockey like Thanksgiving. In recent memory, Cedar Rapids has become Waterloo's exclusive opponent for the annual game. Thursday will be the 25th time the teams have met on the fourth Thursday of November. The only exception since 2000 was in 2020, when there was no Thanksgiving game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Black Hawks are 14-7-3 on the holiday versus the RoughRiders. However, Cedar Rapids won the 2024 game 3-1, anchored by AJ Reyelts' 26-save performance. Daniel Astapovich scored the game-winner, with JJ Monteiro responsible for the lone Hawks goal.

First Thanksgiving

Each team may dress 21 players for a USHL game. Assuming both teams field a full lineup on Thursday, at least 35 of those who skate out for warmups will be on the ice in the Thanksgiving matchup for the first time. Ty Mason, Morgan Brady, and Chase Jette are the only Hawks who appeared last season. Nick Romeo, Guerin Slezak, Jason Musa, and Grant Young remain on the Cedar Rapids roster year-over-year. Romeo scored an empty net goal, and Musa tallied an assist in 2024.

Strong Run for Sal

Salvatore Viviano tallied a point in seven consecutive games ending last Friday. In total, the first-year Hawk recorded two goals and seven assists for nine points across those appearances. The string began on Halloween when Viviano assisted on a late game-tying goal, then scored the game-winner in overtime against the Green Bay Gamblers. He was +6 during the seven contests.

Recent Games

Chase Jette and Ty Mason each scored twice last Friday, helping the Black Hawks take their weekend opener against the Fargo Force 5-1. However, Fargo stymied Waterloo for much of Saturday night, and the visitors skated away with a 2-1 result. Mason recorded the lone Hawks goal during a second period power play, pushing his season total to 14 goals, which ties for third in the United States Hockey League.

For complete box scores from previous Black Hawks games, visit ushl.com.







