Weekend Preview: November 26-29

Published on November 25, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







OMAHA (4-18-1-0, 9 PTS) @ SIOUX CITY (8-12-1-0, 17 PTS) Wednesday, Nov. 26 7:05 p.m. CST

@ LINCOLN (11-9-0-0, 22 PTS) Saturday, Nov. 29 6:05 p.m. CST

Lancers Hit The Road For Two Rivalry Matchups On Thanksgiving Weekend: The Lancers travel up I-29 to open Thanksgiving weekend with the Sioux City Musketeers... The Lancers will then follow it up with another road game Saturday night against their arch rival Lincoln Stars... The Sioux City Musketeers are coming off a weekend split after falling to the Tri-City Storm last Friday night (11/21) by the score of 3-2... The Muskies responded the following night against the Des Moines Buccaneers with a 6-4 win... Meanwhile, the Lincoln Stars are to come off a weekend sweep; defeating the Des Moines Buccaneers Friday and following it up with a 4-1 road victory over the Tri-City Storm Saturday night (11/22) ...

Lancers Look To Jump Early On Sioux City In A Wednesday Showdown: The Sioux City Musketeers have given up 28 first period goals this season... That's most in the league... On the flip side, Sioux City has scored 23 first period tallies... That is 4th best in the league... Sioux City is also tied with Dubuque for the league lead in goals scored by d-men (11) ... The last meeting between the Lancers and Musketeers on November 15th saw 60 penalty minutes between the two teams... That's the most penalty minutes in a head-to-head matchup between these two clubs since New Year's Eve of 2020... The Lancers are 60-53-12-4 all-time in the regular season when playing Sioux City on the road...

Lancers Conclude Thanksgiving Weekend In Lincoln: The Lancers have mustered up just two goals in two games against Lincoln so far this season... The Lancers have not scored more than three goals against Lincoln in the previous 13 meetings dating back to March of 2024 when the Lancers won 4-3 in OT... The Lancers hold an all-time record of 19-12-1-0 in the month of November when facing off with the Lincoln Stars... Alex Pelletier registered a hat-trick in the last matchup between these two clubs... Pelletier is the 10th Lincoln Star player to ever record a hat-trick against Omaha... Lincoln has had three hat-trick scorers against Omaha since the Lancers last recorded a hat-trick of their own against Lincoln back in April of 2021...

Thanksgiving Eve History: The Lancers are 17-9-1-0 all-time on Thanksgiving Eve... They are 1-1-1-0 all-time against Sioux City on Thanksgiving Eve with the lone win a 7-5 triumph Nov. 22, 2006 on the road... The Lancers lost at home, 8-6, Nov. 25, 198 and lost at the Tyson Events Center, 3-2, in overtime Nov. 23, 2022... The Lancers have outscored their opponents on Thanksgiving Eve, 111-93... Sioux City has outscored Omaha 16-15 in the three Thanksgiving Eve meetings...

Scoring Struggles: The Lancers are on a six-game skid in which they have managed to score just 6 goals over that time-span... During their six-game losing streak the Lancers have averaged 25.83 shots on goal... However, they have also faced 33 shots per game during their six-game skid... The first period has especially been a tough period for Omaha offensively as of late... The Lancers have amassed just one goal in the past six games in the opening frame... The Lancers are also the only team in the league thus far that has yet to have a multi-goal scorer in a single game this season...

Lancers To Watch: Forward Jack Stanius scored a goal against both Lincoln and Sioux City two weeks ago... Stanius has registered 9 points (5+4) through 20 games played this season... Forward Tanner Morgan has scored two goals so far this season... In both games that Morgan registered a goal, the Lancers went on to win both matchups...

Musketeers To Watch: Forward Kason Muscutt scored two goals against Omaha on November 15th... The third year USHL veteran had not scored a goal against Omaha in his previous two seasons in the league... The Shreveport, Louisiana native also has 314 career penalty minutes-including 96 this season; leading all Sioux City skaters... Forward Max Anderson is currently on a 3-game goal streak which includes a goal and an assist in the last meeting with Omaha two weeks ago...

Lincoln Stars To Watch: Forward Alex Pelletier is currently on pace to shattering Kevin Roy's franchise single season goal scoring record at 54 goals... Pelletier currently sits on 20 goals through just 18 games played so far this season... If Pelletier is able to keep up this pace, Alex would be closing in on forwards John Snowden and Chris Fournier for the all-time goal leaders in Lincoln Stars history who both have registered 79 career tallies when wearing the blue and white sweater... Kade Kohanski has registered a goal and three assists through two games against Omaha this season... Kohanski has two goals and seven assists against Omaha in his career dating back to last season...

All-Time Franchise Goal Leaders: Omaha Lancers: F- Shane Cleaveland- 77 (1989-92)... Sioux City Musketeers: F- Scott Shoffstall- 115 (1983-86) (All-Time USHL Leader)... Lincoln Stars: F- Chris Fournier- 79 (1997-2001); F- John Snowden- 79 (2000-03)...







United States Hockey League Stories from November 25, 2025

