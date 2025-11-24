Can't Bear the Suspense

Published on November 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - One of the most anticipated games of any Waterloo Black Hawks season also includes the most anticipated moment of the year: the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Lincoln Savings Bank.

The Teddy Bear Toss is a Thanksgiving staple at Young Arena. The Thanksgiving game itself is being held for the 53rd time in Waterloo, and the Teddy Bear Toss has been part of the holiday contest each year since 2001.

"There are some fans who are only able to join us for one game each year, but this is the one they want to be at," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "Thanksgiving in Waterloo is already unlike anything else in American junior hockey, and the Teddy Bear Toss is one more special part of it."

For the uninitiated, fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears and plush toys, still including their manufacturer tags. When the Black Hawks score their first goal of the night, those stuffed animals will shower down onto the ice from all corners of Young Arena. The more-than-1,000 bears will be collected by players and arena staff, then donated to various children's charities. In recent years, the toys have found their way to Toys for Tots, Furries 4 Fosters, the Allen Child Protection Center, local schools, and more.

Presenting sponsor Lincoln Savings Bank is a full service bank that serves both individuals and businesses in Central and Northeast Iowa. Their convenient banking options include checking accounts, savings accounts, personal loans, mortgages, agricultural lending, commercial real estate loans, nonprofit banking services, and more. LSB locations can be found in 16 Iowa communities, with additional information online at mylsb.com.

Several hundred seats remain available for the Thanksgiving game. Fans are encouraged to avoid third-party ticket sites, which add unnecessary additional fees. Instead, order directly from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.







United States Hockey League Stories from November 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.