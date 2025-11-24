Tri-City Signs Forward Dominik Stefan Domonkos to Tender Agreement

Published on November 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm have signed 2010-born forward Dominik Stefan Domonkos to a tender agreement for the 2026-2027 season. The signing replaces Tri-City's selection in the first round of the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft.

Currently a member of the Windy City Storm 15U AAA organization in suburban Chicago, Stefan Domonkos (pron. DOM-in-ick STEF-ahn duh-MAHN-kos) has registered an impressive 40 goals and 23 assists for 63 points across 25 games this year. The right-shot player has also put up 62 penalty minutes.

It's Stefan Domonkos's first season playing in the United States. A native of Kosice, Slovakia, the 15-year-old spent the previous three campaigns with the HC Kosice program in his home country. Last year, with HC Kosice U18, Stefan Domonkos rattled off 54 goals and 28 assists for 82 points in 46 games. He also registered a +22 rating.

Stefan Domonkos additionally skated with HC Kosice's U16 team during 2024-2025, amassing a whopping 21 goals and 10 assists for 31 points in six games. With the same team during the 2023-2024 campaign, Stefan Domonkos produced 32 goals and 31 assists for 63 points in 24 matchups alongside a +63 rating.

Stefan Domonkos also brings international playing experience to Tri-City. A member of Slovakia's U16 national team last season, Stefan Domonkos put up one goal and one assist in three appearances.

Kosice, Stefan Domonkos's home town, is located in the eastern portion of Slovakia. Population 225,000, Kosice is the nation's second-largest city behind capital Bratislava.

The tender agreement means Stefan Domonkos will be on Tri-City's roster next year and must play in at least 55% of the team's regular season games during 2026-2027.

"Dominik has had an incredible year playing for our Windy City Storm organization. The coaches and organization are proud to have our players stay within the Storm family. We look forward to seeing Dominik play in Kearney." - John Torchetti, Tri-City Storm Head Coach, Director, and President of Hockey Operations

"We are excited to add an elite 2010 to our organization. Dominik is an outstanding player but an even better young man. It is impressive that he is living in North America and helping our youth program, the Windy City Storm in Chicago, both on and off the ice. The USHL tender process allows organizations the opportunity to scout and evaluate individuals who will be an integral part of the future of the program. We cannot wait to have Dominik in Kearney in 2026-2027." - Keith Morris, Tri-City Storm General Manager of Hockey Operations

"As an organization, we are thrilled to have Dominik join the Tri-City Storm. Dominik is an elite hockey player who is a great fit for what the Storm represent. His commitment to his development and his values make him a great fit for our organization. Bringing Dominik into our organization is a big moment for our future. His speed, skill, and competitiveness fit exactly what we want the Tri-City Storm to represent." - Mark Jalcovik, Tri-City Storm President of Business Operations







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.