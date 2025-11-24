Rucinski, Wilson, Heil Named USHL Players of the Week

Ryan Rucinski, Jack Wilson, and Caleb Heil have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Nov. 17, and Sunday, Nov. 23.

Ryan Rucinski, F, Youngstown Phantoms

NCAA Commitment: Ohio State University

NHL Rights: Buffalo Sabres

Led USHL skaters with seven points on four goals and three assists.

Played a role in each of Youngstown's goals in its 4-3 overtime win against Dubuque on Friday.

Extended his point streak to five points the following night with his second career USHL hat trick to mark his third multi-point outing in his last five games. The Phantoms won 5-3 to complete the road sweep.

Recorded seven shots and a +3 rating.

Jack Wilson, D, Youngstown Phantoms

NCAA Commitment: University of Alaska Fairbanks

Led USHL defensemen in scoring with one goal and two assists on Friday

Recorded two assists before scoring the overtime winner for the Phantoms on Friday.

Stretched his point streak to six games with four goals and five assists during that span.

Caleb Heil, G, Madison Capitols

NCAA Commitment: University of North Dakota

NHL Rights: Tampa Bay Lightning

Won back-to-back starts against the NTDP U-17 team, turning aside 12 shots in Friday's 5-3 win and making 16 stops in his first shutout of the season.

Posted a 1.50 goals against average and a .903 save percentage.







