Storm Tenders Dominik Stefan Domonkos

Published on November 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







The Tri-City Storm has signed Dominik Stefan Domonkos to a United States Hockey League (USHL) tender agreement for the 2026-27 season.

As a 6'0, 152-pound forward, Stefan Domonkos has 40 goals, 23 assists, and 62 penalty minutes through 25 games with the Windy City Storm 15U this season. The 15-year-old Kosice, Slovakia, native had 54 goals, 28 assists, and a +22 rating in 46 games for HC Kosice U18 last season before moving to Chicago to play for the Storm. He played three games for the 16U Slovakian national team last season, earning a goal and an assist.

"We are excited to add an elite 2010 to our organization. Dominik is an outstanding player, but an even better young man," Storm General Manager Keith Morris said. "It is impressive that he is living in North America and helping our youth program, Windy City Storm, in Chicago, Illinois, both on and off the ice. The USHL tender process gives organizations the opportunity to scout and evaluate individuals who will be an integral part of the future of the program. We cannot wait to have Dominik in Kearney in 2026-2027."

The USHL tender process allows teams to sign up to two 2010 birth-year players in exchange for their first- and second-round picks in the 2026 USHL Phase I Draft. As a result of their tender signing this year, the Storm forfeit their first-round pick in Phase I of the USHL Draft. Each tendered player will join their respective team's roster the next season and play at least 55% of the team's regular-season games.







