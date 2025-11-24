Phantoms Add Kazumo Sasaki

Published on November 24, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms announced the addition of forward Kazumo Sasaki, a 2005-born left shot, to the organization.

Sasaki brings speed, skill and a dynamic offensive game that strengthens the Phantoms' forward group. Known for his edge work, playmaking instincts and ability to attack defenders, he has developed into a two-way threat capable of contributing in all situations.

"We're excited to welcome Kazumo to Youngstown," co-general manager Jason Deskins said. "He plays with pace, he competes and he brings a creativity that fits the style and identity of our program. We believe he will make an immediate impact within our group."

Sasaki has represented Japan internationally and continues to stand out as one of the country's top young forwards. His addition reflects the Phantoms' commitment to identifying high-ceiling talent and helping players reach the next level of their development. He has spent the past six seasons in North America, most recently with the Prince George Spruce Kings of the British Columbia Hockey League and the Chippewa Steel of the North American Hockey League. He recorded 94 points, including 40 goals, over the last two-plus seasons in the BCHL and is currently the third-highest scorer in the league this season.

"We're always looking for players with high hockey intelligence, skill and speed," Deskins said. "Kazumo checks all those boxes. We look forward to supporting his growth and integrating him into our culture."

Sasaki will join the Phantoms immediately and is expected to be available for upcoming team activities.

The Phantoms are set to return to Covelli this Friday, November 28 to open up a two-game set with the Tri-City Storm.

