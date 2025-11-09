Lepak Backstops Phantoms to 4-0 Win

Published on November 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Youngstown Phantoms News Release









Youngstown Phantoms' Owen Lepak on game night

(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography) Youngstown Phantoms' Owen Lepak on game night(Youngstown Phantoms, Credit: Scott Galvin/Scott Galvin Photography)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - Owen Lepak stopped all 26 shots he saw from the Sioux Falls Stampede as the Youngstown Phantoms (11-5-1, 23pts) chipped in another pair of power play goals and a dominate effort against one of the best teams in the Western Conference, powering to a 4-0-win Saturday night at the Covelli Centre, earning a weekend sweep.

"It felt like I was seeing the puck a lot better than in the past," said Lepak. "I don't know, something felt a bit better. I hope I can keep it going."

"That's huge for Owen, especially after not getting in the last couple of weekends," said Phantoms Chief of Staff Redmond Brow. "Just putting his head down, he's been grinding in practices, working with (Phantoms goaltending coach) Neil (Conway). That's a huge thing for him to come out and get a shutout against a team like that. It's good momentum for him going into the next two weekends against Fargo and Dubuque."

Youngstown broke the ice at 11:10 of the first period when Cooper Simpson banked his own rebound off the back of Linards Feldbergs (24 saves) and into the cage for his eighth of the year. Alex Svitov earned an assist on the goal, his first point in the USHL. Jack Willson doubled the Phantoms' advantage at 18:11, firing home a one-timer from the right circle for a power play goal. Willson now has 15 goals in his USHL career, closing in on the Phantoms' all-time goals by a defenseman mark set last season by Luke Osburn at 18.

The Phantoms built on the lead at 11:09 of the second, needing just three seconds of a power play for Evan Jardine to snap home a wrister from between the circles. Jardine now has 19 power play goals in his career, drawing closer to Shane Lachance 's career mark of 22. Malachi McKinnon 's goal at 15:08 of the second wrapped up the scoring, coming 15 seconds after a power play expired.

Youngstown will take to the road for the next four games, stopping in Fargo and Dubuque before returning home Thanksgiving weekend for a two-game set against the Tri-City Storm.

By The Numbers

Shots - 28

Saves - 26

Power Play - 2/6

Penalty Kill - 4/4

Goals - Jardine, McKinnon, Simpson, Willson

Assists - Anderson, Heš, Rucinski (3), Simpson, Svitov

Matt Lipcsak | Broadcaster

Images from this story







United States Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.