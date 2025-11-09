Saints Bounce Back with Seven Goals in Win

Published on November 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (11-4-0-0, 22 pts) ended a two-game skid with a strong special-teams performance in a 7-3 win over the Sioux City Musketeers (6-9-1-0, 13 pts) on Saturday night.

The Fighting Saints rebounded after allowing four goals in Friday's first period by scoring five goals in the opening frame on Saturday. The first two of those goals came on a major power play and were the first of four power-play goals on Saturday for Dubuque. Melvin Ekman scored the first of his two goals during that man advantage on a redirect in front, before Masun Fleece scored on a deflection to put the Saints ahead 2-0. Both goals were assisted by Teddy Merrill and Ludvig Lafton with each player recording three power-play assists in the win.

Dubuque added Ekman's second and Colin Frank's first of two goals in the game to finish a stretch in the first period of four goals in 5:57. Kane Johnson's third in the final minute of the period added to the lead and sent the Saints into the first intermission with a five-goal lead.

Thirteen Fighting Saints recorded points in the victory, their fifth win in which they scored six-or-more goals. Five Saints logged multiple points in the win, Frank and Ekman scoring twice each.

In the second period, Frank's power-play goal was the Saints' only score and Luke Garry scored for Sioux City. Two Musketeers goals in the third period made it a 6-3 game before Hayden Russell scored on the power play to put the Saints back ahead by four.

Dubuque finished the night with four power-play goals on seven chances and stopped four of five Sioux City power plays. Owen Crudale made 23 saves, while the Saints launched 30 shots at Sioux City netminder Jack Fichthorn.

Over two games against Sioux City this season, the Fighting Saints have scored 17 goals and allowed just five. The teams meet again on Sunday afternoon for the third, and final, time this regular season.







