Stars Storm Back to Sweep Force
Published on November 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
The Lincoln Stars erupted for six goals in the third period to rally past the Fargo Force 7-4 on Friday night.
Fargo jumped out to an early lead with two first period goals to lead 2-0 after one.
Lincoln cut into the deficit midway through the second period when Nik Young (Clarkson) scored his first of the season on the power play, assisted by Kade Kohanski (Minnesota-Duluth) and Alex Pelletier (Boston College). Fargo responded later in the period to restore the two-goal cushion to give the Force a 3-1 lead heading into the third.
The Stars came alive in the final frame, beginning with Josh Polak (Minnesota-Duluth) just 2:30 into the period, and Jackson Rudh (St. Cloud State) followed less than two minutes later with a power-play tally to tie the game. Lincoln then took control as Pelletier scored at with 11:40 left to give the Stars their first lead of the night, followed by John Hirschfeld (Vermont) to make it 5-3.
Fargo cut the deficit to one with a goal with 2:30 left, but Lincoln sealed the win with two empty-net goals from Alex Pelletier and Layne Loomer
Pelletier finished with two goals and two assists, while Loomer added three points.
The Stars return home on Friday to take on the Omaha Lancers. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com
