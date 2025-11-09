Stars Storm Back to Sweep Force

Published on November 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars erupted for six goals in the third period to rally past the Fargo Force 7-4 on Friday night.

Fargo jumped out to an early lead with two first period goals to lead 2-0 after one.

Lincoln cut into the deficit midway through the second period when Nik Young (Clarkson) scored his first of the season on the power play, assisted by Kade Kohanski (Minnesota-Duluth) and Alex Pelletier (Boston College). Fargo responded later in the period to restore the two-goal cushion to give the Force a 3-1 lead heading into the third.

The Stars came alive in the final frame, beginning with Josh Polak (Minnesota-Duluth) just 2:30 into the period, and Jackson Rudh (St. Cloud State) followed less than two minutes later with a power-play tally to tie the game. Lincoln then took control as Pelletier scored at with 11:40 left to give the Stars their first lead of the night, followed by John Hirschfeld (Vermont) to make it 5-3.

Fargo cut the deficit to one with a goal with 2:30 left, but Lincoln sealed the win with two empty-net goals from Alex Pelletier and Layne Loomer

Pelletier finished with two goals and two assists, while Loomer added three points.

The Stars return home on Friday to take on the Omaha Lancers. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com







United States Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.