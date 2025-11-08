Storm End Weekend Set with Black Hawks Saturday in Kearney

Published on November 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm end a two-game series with the Waterloo Black Hawks on Saturday night at Viaero Center. Puckdrop is set for 6:05 pm.

Tri-City (7-8-2, 16 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Coming off 6-3 loss versus Waterloo last night

Friday: Storm led 3-0 until late in the second period, Waterloo put up six unanswered goals thereafter to win

Friday: Carson Pilgrim, Maddox Malmquist, Luca Jarvis tallied Storm goals

Friday: Goaltender Michal Pradel halted 19 of 24 shots in net

Team Notes:

Dropped three straight games for first time this season

Not experienced three-game losing streak since March 14-22, 2025 (one loss vs. Cedar Rapids, two vs. Youngstown)

Held opponents to no power play goals across last 22 attempts (last opponent to score power play goal versus Storm: Des Moines, October 12 at Viaero Center)

Penalty kill (88.9%) ranks first in USHL

Averaging 9.47 penalty minutes per game, least among all USHL teams

Played 17 games this season, second-most among all USHL teams; Omaha (18 games) is only team to have played more

Final game in string of 17 in-a-row against Western Conference opponents, the longest such stretch of the year

Last time playing Eastern Conference team: first game of regular season - Friday, September 19 vs. Youngstown at USHL Fall Classic (Phantoms beat Storm 5-0)

Player Notes:

Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in minutes (785) and saves (341), goals against average (2.67) places eighth in the league; was named USHL Goaltender of the Week Monday for games played between October 27-November 2

Carson Pilgrim: was only Storm player to register multiple points last night; has notched multi-point performance in five of past seven appearances; has produced 13 points across previous nine games

Bode Laylin: eleven points and three goals this season both tie for second among USHL defenseman; three power play goals tie for league lead among defenseman; has registered 34 shots this year, second-most among defenseman

Luca Jarvis: has amassed six points over his past seven games; eight points this season tie for sixth-most among rookies

Maddox Malmquist: tops USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Pilgrim (6-9-15) leads team in scoring followed by Laylin (3-8-11)

Waterloo (4-8-1, 9 pts, 7th place Western Conf.)

Won two of past three games

3-1-0 in away contests this season, 1-6-0 on home ice

Second game tonight in stretch of three consecutive on road (four-game homestand follows)

Adyn Merrick (5-7-12) leads team in scoring followed by Ty Mason (8-2-10)

Season series: Saturday is the second of four regular season meetings between the Storm and Black Hawks. The teams will close the season set with a two-game series in Waterloo across January 23-24.







