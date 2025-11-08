Fighting Five: Saints Play First of Two in Sioux City

Published on November 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (10-4-0-0, 20 pts) visit the Sioux City Musketeers (6-8-1-0, 13 pts) on Saturday for the first of two matchups to finish the weekend.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Slow Start

Prior to Friday's loss to Cedar Rapids, the Fighting Saints had allowed six total goals in the first period of games. In the 5-3 loss, Dubuque allowed four goals in the first period against the RoughRiders.

Dubuque fell behind 3-0 and 4-1 in the opening frame, only allowing an empty-net goal late in the third period after the first frame.

2. Special Teams

Special teams played a crucial role in Friday's game, with four power-play goals combined between the Saints and RoughRiders. Dubuque scored twice on four power-play chances, the Saints' first power-play goals since Oct. 24 against Madison. Dubuque's power play improved to 31.9% so far this season, the second-best in the USHL.

The Fighting Saints allowed power-play goals on the first two of five chances in Friday's loss, but killed each of the final three to help keep comeback-hopes alive late in the game.

3. Back-to-Back

Charlie Arend scored a power-play goal on Friday, his seventh goal of the season and third on the power play. Arend has scored in back-to-back games for Dubuque, ripping a shot from the left circle to score the Saints' first goal on Friday.

Arend scored seven goals in his rookie season and nine last season. The Saints' assistant captain is two goals shy of tying that career-high after just 14 games.

4. Fleece on Fire

Masun Fleece saw a nine-game point streak end last Saturday in Green Bay and responded in his first game since with a pair of goals on Friday. Fleece has all 11 of his goals in the last 11 games for the Fighting Saints after only recording a pair of assists through the first three games.

Friday was Fleece's third two-goal game of the season and his 11th goal ties his career-total from his first two seasons combined.

5. Musketeer Mix

Sioux City has a top-five penalty kill, but is tied for the most goals allowed per game in the league at 4.33. The Musketeers lost on Thursday at home to Fargo despite leading scorer Will Tomko scoring a power-play goal to open the scoring in the first period.

In the only previous meeting this season, Dubuque scored 10 goals in a win over the Musketeers on opening night at the Fall Classic. Teddy Merrill, Colin Frank and Eetu Orpana all scored twice in the victory.

Saturday's game begins at 6:05 p.m. CST at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







