Hawks Follow the Whiterabbit

Published on November 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Defenseman Ryan Whiterabbit had a goal and three assists Saturday, boosting the Waterloo Black Hawks to a 6-1 road win against the Tri-City Storm at Viaero Center.

It was a six-point weekend for the blue-liner, who had two assists Friday as the Hawks opened the weekend with a 6-3 victory. The successful trip to Central Nebraska represents Waterloo's first back-to-back wins of the season.

Waterloo held Tri-City to a pair of shots on goal in the first period, and the Hawks owned a 2-0 lead at the first intermission. Dylan Nolan notched the opening score during a power play at 5:10. Quick puck movement - including a pass by Whiterabbit - set up the former Storm forward in the slot near the top of the circles; Nolan's low chance slipped by Michal Pradel and inside the post at his left.

Owen DeGraff scored for the second consecutive night, making it 2-0 at 13:53. He was camped at the top of the crease where he tipped in a shot by Jimmy Rieber.

The Hawks added three more in the middle frame, starting at 6:52. Chase Jette's goal was originally washed out; a puck shot across the slot hit him and went across the goal line. A review showed that the veteran forward did not kick in the opportunity and the goal was awarded.

At 9:14, Whiterabbit chased Pradel to the bench. Coming into the zone as the trailer on a rush, he pinpointed the top corner over Pradel's glove to make it 4-0.

Jette's second goal of the night came against backup Owen Nelson. At 12:03, Jette was skating to his right across the slot and shot back to his left, hitting the net just inside the post.

Wyatt Herres produced Waterloo's third period goal with 4:56 remaining. His blast from the high slot went wide but bounced off the end wall, then caught the backside of Nelson before landing between the posts.

Waterloo's shutout bid lasted until 16:36 when Samuel Murin tipped in a shot from just outside the crease. Despite that wrinkle, Michael Chambre picked up the win with 17 saves in his Hawks debut. The visitors finished with a 36-18 shots on goal advantage.

The Black Hawks play their third consecutive road game on Friday, when they visit the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex in West Des Moines for this season's second matchup with the Des Moines Buccaneers.

Waterloo 2 3 1 - 6

Tri-City 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Nolan 6 (Jette, Whiterabbit), 5:10 (PP). 2, Waterloo, DeGraff 2 (Rieber, Matijevic), 13:53. Penalties-Ozogany Tc (kneeing), 3:30.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Jette 3 (Brady, Whiterabbit), 6:52. 4, Waterloo, Whiterabbit 2 (Viviano, Nolan), 9:14. 5, Waterloo, Jette 4 (Whiterabbit), 12:03. Penalties-Merrick Wat (holding), 2:12; Carlson Wat (cross checking), 9:54; Sofikitis Tc (cross checking), 9:54; Lefere Wat (high sticking), 12:41; Baran Tc (holding), 18:24.

3rd Period-6, Waterloo, Herres 1 15:04. 7, Tri-City, Murin 3 (Michalski), 16:36. Penalties-Jette Wat (roughing), 5:59; Baran Tc (roughing), 5:59; Springer Tc (high sticking), 5:59; Laylin Tc (tripping), 9:39.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 11-9-16-36. Tri-City 2-7-9-18.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 1 / 4; Tri-City 0 / 2.

Goalies-Waterloo, Chambre 1-0-0-0 (18 shots-17 saves). Tri-City, Pradel 6-6-1-1 (15 shots-11 saves); Nelson 1-3-0-0 (21 shots-19 saves).

A-1,028







United States Hockey League Stories from November 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.