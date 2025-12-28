Hawks Call in Callaway

Published on December 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dane Callaway made 29 saves for a 2-0 shutout in his Waterloo Black Hawks debut Saturday night at Young Arena against the Madison Capitols.

The Duluth native joined the Hawks, because Phileas Lachat is away from the team playing for Switzerland at the IIHF World Junior Championships. Callaway is regularly a netminder for the Bismarck Bobcats of the North American Hockey League, for whom he had a 25-save shutout one week earlier against the Watertown Shamrocks.

Callaway's performance is almost exactly a year removed from another strong showing at Young Arena. As a member of the Fargo Force on December 29, 2024, he made 33 stops for the visitors, but Waterloo won that game 2-1 in overtime.

The Black Hawks notched Saturday's opening goal with just over a minute left in the first period. Tyler Deakos led a rush into the offensive zone; even though the puck was jostled away from him, Salvatore Viviano was Johnny-on-the-spot. Recovering possession at the edge of the crease, Viviano swept in the score from a sharp angle.

Madison outshot Waterloo 14-6 during the second period, but the Hawks had several quality opportunities which just missed the net. Capitols starting netminder Cash Cruitt left the game 4:14 into the frame when Deakos was knocked into him. Brady Krey came on in relief and stopped all 12 shots he faced the rest of the night.

In the third, the Capitols thought they had tied the score at 8:50. However, a goal by Sam Kappell was disallowed when a review showed that he had kicked the puck across the goal line.

Krey was waved to the bench for a sixth attacker with just under two minutes remaining, but in the late seconds, Adyn Merrick broke up a pass near his own blue line, eventually scoring into the Capitols' open net after being knocked to a knee at center ice.

Madison 0 0 0 - 0

Waterloo 1 0 1 - 2

1st Period-1, Waterloo, Viviano 9 (Deakos, Mason), 18:58. Penalties-Carlson Wat (tripping), 0:10; Prud'homme Mad (tripping), 12:40.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Prud'homme Mad (cross checking), 2:58; Treharne Wat (cross checking), 2:58; Stout Mad (tripping), 4:14; Prud'homme Mad (misconduct-abuse of official), 12:34; Schneider Wat (interference), 12:34; Rieber Wat (tripping), 18:42; Buckberger Mad (misconduct-abuse of official, roughing), 19:23; Kappell Mad (roughing, roughing), 19:23; Brady Wat (roughing), 19:23; Whiterabbit Wat (roughing), 19:23.

3rd Period-2, Waterloo, Merrick 8 19:32 (EN). Penalties-Griva Mad (roughing, 10-minute misconduct), 19:25; Mason Wat (roughing, 10-minute misconduct), 19:25.

Shots on Goal-Madison 8-14-7-29. Waterloo 6-7-7-20.

Power Play Opportunities-Madison 0 / 3; Waterloo 0 / 3.

Goalies-Madison, Cruitt 3-4-0-0 (7 shots-6 saves); Krey 0-2-0-0 (12 shots-12 saves). Waterloo, Callaway 1-0-0-0 (29 shots-29 saves).

