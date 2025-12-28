Lancers Beat Stars in Overtime in Front of Sellout Crowd

The Omaha Lancers rallied back from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Lincoln Stars, 4-3, in an overtime thriller Saturday night in front of a sellout crowd at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Kole Hyles scored twice, including the game-winner just 18 seconds into the extra frame to give the Lancers their fourth win in their last six games. He cashed in with a backhander on the breakaway off a cross-ice pass from Drake Gram in overtime to give Omaha (8-20-1-2) its second overtime victory of the season. Hyles recorded his first multi-goal game of the season and leads the Lancers with 11 goals.

The Lancers entered the third period trailing, 2-0, but scored all four of its goals over the final 12:56 of the game. Hyles scored the first-of-two third-period game-tying goals by Omaha at the 12:45 mark to make it 2-2. Ryder Reynolds ensured overtime would be necessary when struck at the 19:15 mark. Lincoln (15-12-1-0) briefly retook a 3-2 lead at the 18:36 mark of the third but surrendered the equalizer just 39 seconds later. The Stars suffered their second loss of the season in 13 instances when leading after two periods.

Lincoln scored even-strength goals in each of the first two periods thanks to their top line. It went on a five-minute power play 20 seconds after Layne Loomer made it 2-0 but could not cash in. The Lancers stymied the Stars' power play, shutting them down on four different opportunities.

Lincoln gave Omaha a five-minute power play of its own in the third and the Lancers cashed in. Lefty Markonidis scored on a wrist shot from the left point at 7:22 of the third to make it 2-1. Markonidis has recorded 6 points (2+4) over his last 7 games with at least 1 point in five of those games.

Hyles evened the game up just over five minutes later shortly after Adam Israilov nearly got a breakaway opportunity shortly after coming out of the penalty box. A stretch pass ahead for Israilov just missed his stick and came toward Stars goaltender Charles Menard, who pokechecked the puck perfectly to Hyles right behind Israilov.

Lincoln looked poised to recover from surrendering a two-goal lead when Will Kortan lunged out full extension at a rebound just outside the Omaha crease and scored with 1:24 to go in regulation. Reynolds had the quick answer with the Lancers' net empty on a shot from the far boards that went just over Menard's left shoulder.

The Lancers have now earned a point in six of their last seven games and improved to 4-1-0-1 this month. Omaha wraps up the weekend Sunday night at 5:05 against the Fargo Force.







