Steel Secure Point in Overtime Loss to Phantoms

GENEVA, IL - Youngstown tied the game with under one minute left in regulation and Phantoms forward Malachi McKinnon scored the game-winner in overtime to lift the Youngstown Phantoms (20-7-1-1, 42 pts.) over the Chicago Steel (12-12-3-1, 28 pts.) 3-2 at Fox Valley Ice Arena Saturday night.

Wyatt Herres scored his second goal of the season for Chicago and Tobias Ohman tallied a shorthanded goal for his seventh goal of the year. Goaltender Veeti Louhivaara stopped 31 of 34 shots in his Steel debut.

Ohman got the best chance of the game for either team early in the first period with a look on the right doorstep after a Youngstown turnover in the defending zone. Ohman attempted to sneak a shot short-side, but Youngstown goaltender Tobias Trejbal made the stop.

The Phantoms responded with a good look at the other end, but James Scantlebury tied up Cal Huston to negate the backdoor chance.

Minutes later, Henry Major deflected a point shot from Zach Spagnuolo that narrowly missed the left post.

The back-and-forth battle continued when Carter Murphy had Alexander Svitov open backdoor on the left wing. Murphy fired a pass, but it was too hot to handle for Svitov. Youngstown maintained the zone and cycled the puck for several shots, and Louhivaara made a save on a point shot to end the sequence.

Approaching the midway mark of the period, Matej Teply dangled in from the left point and lifted a backhand shot on goal, but Louhivaara answered the call with a great save.

Chicago knocked on the door at the other end as Kolin Sisson had an opportunity at the side of the net, but Trejbal shut the door.

Just before the halfway point of the first, Major dangled to the cage and flipped a shot over the crossbar.

With 8:30 left in the frame, Jackson Crowder fired a pass through neutral ice to Miles Burgin, who had a breakaway chance waiting, but he couldn't control the puck.

On the ensuing sequence, Kazumo Sasaki skated down the left circle a fired a shot that was labeled high blocker, but Louhivaara made a strong save.

The Steel turned up ice the other way with an odd-man rush. Burgin found Benson Grande on the left wing, who released a heavy shot, but Trejbal turned it aside.

Youngstown broke through at 12:10 of the period when a point shot from Matous Kucharcik deflected off a Steel skater and past the outstretched blocker of Louhivaara to give the Phantoms a 1-0 lead.

The Phantoms came dangerously close to taking a two-goal lead with under five minutes left when Sasaki entered the offensive zone in a two-on-one. Sasaki moved to the slot to change the angle and fired blocker side, but Louhivaara shot out his right arm to make a superb stop.

With a delayed penalty late in the period and Youngstown buzzing around the attacking end, Jakub Hes got a one-timer off from the slot that forced Louhivaara to make a difficult stop.

Chicago kept Youngstown's power play at bay to end the first period with 21 seconds left in the advantage.

Both teams had 11 shots on goal heading to the second frame.

Scantlebury got a breakaway to open the second period and tried to tuck five-hole, but Trejbal closed it to maintain the one-goal lead.

The Phantoms replied with a breakaway of its own as Sasaki used his speed to create a solo chance, but Louhivaara made a right pad stop.

Just before the midway mark, Cooper Simpson ripped a shot from the left circle that was absorbed by Louhivaara.

With under eight minutes left in the middle frame, the Steel were inches away from tying the game when Crowder corralled a rebound and tried to tuck the puck around Trejbal. The Phantoms netminder made a jaw-dropping stop, reaching behind his back with his stick to stop Crowder.

Offsetting penalties following a full-team skirmish created four-on-four play with seven minutes left in the period.

One minute into the four-on-four play, Huston got loose and tried to deke around Louhivaara and tuck past the right pad, but he stretched to keep it out.

Still in four-on-four action, Chicago's resilience paid off with 5:17 left when Schultz sent a perfect backdoor pass to Herres, who ripped a shot past Trejbal to tie the game at 1-1.

Chicago led in shots 22-21 heading into the third period.

The contest stayed deadlocked for most of the third period until a Steel penalty gave Youngstown its second man advantage of the night.

Just over one minute into the advantage, a Phantoms broken stick sprung Chicago the other way. Schultz dished a pass to his right to Ohman outside the right circle, and he rifled a shot over the right shoulder of Trejbal for a shorthanded score to make it 2-1 Steel.

It was the third shorthanded goal scored by Chicago this season.

The Steel appeared on their way to victory when the Phantoms pulled their netminder for an extra attacker with two minutes left in regulation.

With 46 seconds left, Jack Hextall sent a wrist shot through a screen that snuck past Louhivaara to tie the game at 2-2 and force overtime.

A Chicago penalty gave Youngstown a power play just over one minute into the extra frame.

The Steel held strong for nearly the full two minutes, but after a Steel rush pinned two Chicago players in the offensive end, Malachi McKinnon skated down the left wing on a 2-on-1 and scored to give the Phantoms the 3-2 win.

