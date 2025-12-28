Saints Fall to Gamblers on Saturday Night

Published on December 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (18-9-1-0, 37 pts) fell in their return to action on Saturday with a 6-3 loss to the Green Bay Gamblers (20-7-2-1, 43 pts).

The Saints led 3-1 on Saturday after scoring two goals in the first 8:13 of the second period. Dubuque scored twice on the power play in the first 25 minutes of regulation with Colin Frank starting the scoring at 1:55 of the first and Teddy Merrill scoring at 4:16 of the second. A Nick Knutson goal came in between for Green Bay as Knutson scored shorthanded at 7:01 of the first.

Following Dante Josefsson-Westling's sixth of the season to extend the Dubuque lead to 3-1 at 8:13 of the second, Green Bay scored the final five goals of the game. Gunnar Conboy scored just 47 seconds after Josefsson-Westling's tally to cut Dubuque's lead.

Green Bay's leading scorer Zach Wooten tallied just after a power play ended for Green Bay to tie the score at 13:43. The eventual game-winner came at 17:39 when Elliot Gulley swatted a puck out of the air past Vojtech Hambálek.

It was Green Bay's first lead of the game, and Dubuque never found an equalizing goal. The Gamblers scored twice in the third, with an empty-netter late.

Green Bay outshot Dubuque 32-27 in the game, with Hambálek making 26 saves and Joey Slavick stopping 24 shots.

The Gamblers have won all three meetings between the two teams this season and they meet again on Monday in Green Bay.







