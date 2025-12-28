Storm Pull out Gritty 4-3 Victory on Saturday in Des Moines

December 27, 2025

DES MOINES, Iowa - Four different goal scorers powered the Tri-City Storm to a 4-3 victory over the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday night at the MidAmerican Energy Company Recplex.

Tri-City (12-15-4, 28 pts) extended its winning streak to a season-long four games. Des Moines (9-12-6, 24 pts) is winless in eight of its past nine contests.

Tri-City's Mason Jenson produced the night's game-winning goal early in the third period. With the contest knotted at three, a loose puck trickled to an open Jenson in front of the Des Moines net. The Rogers, Minnesota native quickly steered the puck around the left pad of Buccaneer netminder Ryan Gerlich for the finish. It was Jenson's fourth point in as many games.

The teams combined for a flurry of scoring off the bat. A combined four goals (two for each team) were put up before the ten minute mark of the opening period.

Scoring began 3:31 into the frame when Des Moines's Blake Zielinski marched with the puck through neutral ice and around Tri-City defenders in the Storm zone. Zielinski then reached Tri-City netminder Owen Nelson, chipping the puck over his right shoulder.

The Storm evened the game just 16 seconds later. Ferry Netusil produced his first career Tri-City goal after catching an Ashton Dahms centering feed on an offensive rush. Dahms sent the puck from the left half wall to a streaking Netusil, who finished the play on Des Moines starting goaltender Andrew Bely.

Des Moines retook its lead about four minutes later. Ryan Seelinger fed an open Nathan Hauad from the right corner of the Storm zone. Hauad, positioned near the slot, quickly released a shot past Nelson for his third marker of the year.

Fifty-two seconds after, Cam Springer ripped a shot from the right halfwall of the Buccaneer zone to re-tie the contest. The Bowling Green commit skated to retrieve a loose puck, then suddenly fired it, beating Bely.

Tri-City collected its first lead of the night while on the power play at the 11:24 mark of the opening frame. Following a Bode Laylin setup, Oliver Ozogany sent a shot from the right circle of the Des Moines zone just inside the right post beyond Bely. The marker was Ozogany's first since October 18 at Sioux City.

Des Moines pulled Bely after Ozogany's tally, replacing him with Gerlich, who made his USHL debut.

One goal was scored during the second, knotting the contest at three. While Des Moines worked on the power play, Zielinski finished a tic-tac-toe passing play directly in front of Nelson after receiving a one-touch feed from the side of the net and Owen Tylec. Seelinger set up the play from the top of the right circle, handing the initial feed to Tylec. Saturday was Zielinski's first multi-goal game of the season and second of his career.

Nelson, who collected his third win of the season, stopped 22 of 25 Buccaneer shots. Bely halted two of five Storm attempts before exiting the game 11:24 into the first period. Gerlich came in to stop ten of eleven shots.

Three players logged multiple points. Tri-City's Netusil (1-1-2) notched his first multi-point game since October 16 (while playing with Green Bay). Des Moines's Zielinski (2-0-2) and Seelinger (0-2-2) also found the scoresheet multiple times.

Up next: Tri-City visits Sioux City for a New Year's Eve matchup on Wednesday night. Puckdrop at Tyson Events Center is set for 7:05 pm CT. The game will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







