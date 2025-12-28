Stars Get Point on the Road
Published on December 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
LINCOLN NEBRASKA - The Lincoln Stars (15-13-0-0) fell to the Omaha Lancers 4-3 on Saturday night.
Lincoln led the game 2-0 heading into the third period of play, but Omaha would tie it up on goals from Lefty Markonidis and Kole Hyles. The Stars would add a goal late via Will Kortan with just over a minute left, but Omaha would tie the game just 39 seconds later to send the game into OT.
Hyles would score his second of the game just 18 seconds into the extra period and the game ended 4-3. It was the Stars first loss to the Lancers in the last 12 match ups.
Lincoln is back in action on Sunday at 4:05 against the Sioux Falls Stampede.
