Fighting Five: Saints Return to Action against Green Bay

Published on December 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (18-8-1-0, 37 pts) host the Green Bay Gamblers (19-7-2-1, 41 pts) on Saturday night at ImOn Arena.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Before Break

The Fighting Saints swept the Lincoln Stars on the road before the 13-day holiday break, outscoring the Stars 12-2 over two games. Dubuque won three-straight games before the break, scoring 17 goals and allowing just five.

The Saints resume the USHL schedule in fourth place in the East with 37 points, four behind first-place Green Bay. Dubuque has played two fewer games than Green Bay so far this season.

2. Saints Standouts

Michael Barron recorded seven points in the sweep over Lincoln on his way up the Dubuque record boards, while Vojtech Hambálek allowed just two goals on 70 shots. Barron catapulted from ninth to fifth-place on the Saints all-time scoring list with seven points, passing Dylan Gambrell with his 109th point on Dec. 13.

Hambálek made 32 saves in his first-career shutout on Dec. 12 before making a career-best 36 saves in the win on Dec. 13 at Lincoln. Hambálek has a .942 save percentage so far in four games this month.

3. Winning Ways

All three Fighting Saints who represented their countries this month helped their national teams to victories as Masun Fleece, Colin Frank and Ludvig Lafton all won their respective competitions.

Frank scored four times for Team USA over five games at the World Jr. A Challenge, tying for the tournament lead in goals, while Fleece was just behind with three goals. Lafton led all defensemen at the World Junior Championships (D1A) with nine points on a goal and eight assists.

4. Focused on Four

The Fighting Saints have scored four-plus goals in three-straight games and have a 15-0 record this season when scoring at least four.

Dubuque has scored just three total goals in two games against Green Bay this season.

5. Full House

Green Bay has a league-best 11-game winning streak entering play after the break, touting a top-three offense and defense in the USHL. Green Bay scores 3.90 goals per game and allows just 2.72, both the third-best in the USHL.

Zach Wooten enters after winning the USHL Forward of the Week award before the break, scoring six goals and eight points in three games before the league break. Wooten's 31 points are tied for fifth in the USHL with teammate Elliot Gulley.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. CST at ImOn Arena and tickets can be purchased here. The game can be found on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







