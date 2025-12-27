Tri-City Exits Holiday Break with Saturday Showdown at Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Tri-City Storm exit the two-week USHL holiday break with a Saturday night matchup at the Des Moines Buccaneers. Puckdrop inside the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex is set for 7:05 pm CT.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (11-15-4, 26 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Swept Muskegon at home across Friday, December 12 (4-0) and Saturday, December 13 (3-0)

December 13: Ashton Dahms registered natural hat trick with a goal in each period; was first hat trick of his career

December 13: Netminder Michal Pradel notched second consecutive shutout and third of the season; Slovakia native's three shutouts now tie for the league lead

Team Notes:

Won three consecutive games for first time since October 25-31

Last time recording consecutive shutouts: November 11 (1-0 win vs. Waterloo) and November 17, 2017 (4-0 win vs. Des Moines)

4-1-4 in one-goal games this season but 1-4-0 in two-goal games

Penalty kill (85.1%) ranks first in USHL

Averaging 11.07 penalty minutes per game, third-least among USHL teams

Despite putting up 12 goals over past three games, scoring offense ranks last (2.20 goals for/game) among USHL teams

Begin stretch of five consecutive road games tonight (eight of next ten contests will be away from Viaero Center)

Played 30 games this year, tied for most among USHL teams (Omaha)

Player Notes:

Brecken Smith: has produced five points (1-4-5) over his past three games; recorded pair of multi-assist appearances, going 0-2-2 each night against Muskegon across December 12 and 13

Mason Jenson: has put up three points (1-2-3) over his past three games

Michal Pradel: first among all USHL goaltenders in saves (567), tied for first in shutouts (3), second in minutes (1270), third in save percentage (.916), seventh in goals against average (2.46)

Bode Laylin: three goals tie for fifth among USHL defenseman, three power play goals tie for second among defenseman

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Oliver Ozogany: 55 shots place fourth among USHL rookies

Carson Pilgrim (7-8-15) leads team in scoring followed by Bode Laylin (3-11-14); the duo took home gold with Team USA at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge in Quebec, claiming victory in the gold medal game on Saturday, December 13 versus Canada West (5-1 USA win)

Des Moines (9-11-6, 24 pts, 6th place Western Conf.)

Winless in seven of past eight games

Defeated Waterloo 4-0 at home on Saturday, December 13, fell to Sioux City 4-3 on road Friday, December 12

December 13: Michael Sandruck, Riley Zupfer, Ryland Randle, Adam Zidlicky tallied goals

December 13: Netminder Max Weilandt recorded second shutout of season, stopping each of the 17 Black Hawk shots he faced

Ryan Seelinger (13-15-28) leads team in scoring, Riley Zupfer (6-11-17) follows

Season series: Saturday is the fourth of six regular season meetings between Tri-City and Des Moines. The teams last met on Saturday, November 1 (3-2 Buccaneer shootout win) in Des Moines. The Buccaneers have taken each of the previous three meetings this year.







