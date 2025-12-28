Force Too Strong for Herd on Star Wars Night

Published on December 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux Falls Stampede News Release







Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede fell to the Fargo Force, 6-3, after a third-period push put them within one. Thomas Zocco and Brock Schultz scored for the Herd, while goaltender Waylon Esche made 17 saves between the pipes.

The Stampede came out hot, striking just 52 seconds into the game. Zocco netted his ninth goal of the season with a quick shot from the slot that slipped past Fargo goaltender Ajay White. Shortly after, Stampede alternate captain Joe McGraw was called for high-sticking-a call Stampede head coach Ryan Cruthers did not agree with. Sioux Falls successfully killed the penalty, and the pace of the game slowed.

At 9:39, Fargo tied the game with a shot that beat Esche over the glove side. Sioux Falls responded when Logan Renkowski appeared to score on a tip-in; the goal was later credited to Brock Schultz. However, just 32 seconds later, the Force answered again on a quick pass from Mason West to Graham Jones that slipped past Esche's stick side. After outshooting Fargo 13-9 in the opening frame, the Stampede headed to the locker room tied 2-2.

The game began to slip away from the Herd in the second period. Just 21 seconds in, Sioux Falls drew a penalty with an interference on Cullen McCrate. After not converting on the power play, the Herd's Thomas Zocco was assessed a roughing minor. As the penalty expired, Fargo took its first lead of the night when Nicholas Kosiba finished a pass out front, putting Esche out of position and slipping the puck across the goal line.

Just 45 seconds later, the Force extended their lead to two as McCrate fired a shot from the high slot that Esche couldn't glove down. The Stampede earned another power play late in the period but failed to convert once again. Despite outshooting Fargo again, 13-8, Sioux Falls trailed 4-2 heading into the third.

After drawing a penalty at the buzzer, the Stampede opened the third period on the power play, but the advantage was cut short just 48 seconds in when Joey Macrina was called for high-sticking. The ensuing 4-on-4 favored Sioux Falls, as Schultz buried his second goal of the night-and 13th of the season-with a shot that somehow sailed over White's shoulder. Cooper Soller and Jack Brauti recorded the assists.

Tensions rose following the goal. At 5:18, Soller and Fargo's Lindberg were each sent off for unsportsmanlike conduct. Several apparent missed calls and a one-goal deficit energized the PREMIER Center crowd. At 13:14, Fargo was whistled for high-sticking Ryder Betzold, giving the Herd another power-play opportunity, but White remained steady in net.

With 3:18 remaining in regulation, Sioux Falls pulled Esche for the extra attacker. The Herd generated several chances but couldn't break through Ajay White. At 17:51, Fargo capitalized with an empty-net goal after Logan Renkowski tripped and turned the puck over. Sioux Falls pulled Esche once more, but Fargo added a second empty-netter to secure the 6-3 victory.

Despite outshooting the Force 45-23, the Stampede couldn't overcome the Force.

Esche moves to 4-3-0-0 on the season, posting a 3.88 goals-against average and a .857 save percentage.

The Stampede return to the PREMIER Center tomorrow for a 4:05 p.m. matchup against the Lincoln Stars. Sioux Falls will look to get back in the win column before a New Year's Eve showdown with the Omaha Lancers.







