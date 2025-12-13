Stampede Shut out by Force After Strong First Period

Sioux Falls, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Stampede were shut out by the Fargo Force despite a 44-shot performance. Linards Feldbergs made 25 saves between the pipes as the Herd's offense struggled to break through Fargo goaltender Alan Lendak.

The Stampede looked strong to start the first period after a tough showing the last time they faced the Force. Just 2:36 in, Sioux Falls had a prime scoring opportunity when Fargo goaltender Alan Lendak mishandled the puck and Cooper Soller picked it up behind the net. Soller passed to JJ Monteiro, who fired a shot at a wide-open net from the low slot. Lendak recovered in time, sliding back to the crease to make a perfectly timed pad save.

The Stampede continued to dominate offensive-zone time until late in the period but were unable to find the back of the net. At 11:03, the Herd drew their first penalty of the night but came up short on the man advantage. With just a few minutes remaining in the period, both teams had grade-A opportunities that rang off the posts. Even as their offense slowed late in the period, the Stampede outshot the Force 16-8.

Momentum flipped in the second period as Fargo spent much of the frame in the offensive zone. At 6:05, Cade Strom took the Stampede's first penalty on a slashing call. The Force capitalized just 13 seconds into the power play to take a 1-0 lead. Following the goal, Fargo continued its offensive push until late in the period, when the Herd finally generated some sustained pressure.

At 15:07, Sioux Falls earned its second power play of the game, but just 30 seconds in, Anthony Bongo was called for interference, cutting the advantage short. The Stampede created a few grade-A chances late in the period, but Lendak continued to turn them aside. The Herd were outshot 17-7 in the second period.

Things unraveled for Sioux Falls in the third period. At 3:29, Mason West scored his first goal of the season to give the Force a 2-0 lead. The Stampede pushed offensively, but Lendak remained solid between the pipes. Fargo struck again at 6:47 when Eero Butella fired a shot from the blue line that snuck past Feldbergs on the stick side. Shortly after, the Stampede earned their third power play of the night but were again shut down by Lendak and the Force defense. At 16:31, Joe McGraw took a slashing penalty, giving Fargo its second power play of the game. Once again, the Force took advantage, with Mason West netting his second goal of the night. Ultimately, the Herd were unable to break through Alan Lendak and were shut out for the second time this season.

Despite the loss, the Stampede outshot the Force 44-29.

Goaltender Linards Feldbergs made 25 saves in the 4-1 loss. He is now 13-7-1 on the season with a .911 save percentage and a 2.52 goals-against average.

The Stampede will close out the unofficial first half of the season with a home game against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders tomorrow night at 6:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Stampede ugly sweater beanie courtesy of Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital. Tomorrow's game is also the Herd's annual Pink in the Rink night, recognizing those who have battled or are currently battling cancer.







