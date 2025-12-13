Maurins, Lancers Shut out Phantoms

Nils Maurins stopped all 42 shots that he faced and the Omaha Lancers defeated the Youngstown Phantoms, 4-0, on Friday night at the Covelli Centre.

Omaha (7-19-1-2) scored twice in each of the final two periods as Maurins recorded his second shutout of the season. He turned aside 16 shots in the first and 17 in the third to match his season-high for saves originally set Oct. 10. Saturday marked his second straight 40-save shutout and third 40-save performance of the season. Maurins has made at least 30 saves in four of his last five games.

Kole Hyles and Yegor Kim scored in the first period before Ryder Reynolds and Lefty Markonidis struck in the third. The Lancers have scored three-or-more goals in a game for the fifth straight game while simultaneously extending their point streak to five games (3-0-0-2).







