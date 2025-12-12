"Ugly Sweaters??" Says Who?

Published on December 12, 2025

Waterloo, Iowa - Where do stripes, diamonds, reindeer, Christmas trees, poinsettia leaves, triangles, snowflakes, and a stylized Waterloo Black Hawks logo all go together fashionably to help Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity? On the team's first-ever Ugly Sweater jerseys, which will be worn December 27th when the Hawks meet the Madison Capitols at Young Arena.

Starting Monday, December 15th at 5 p.m., season ticket holders will have the first opportunity to purchase their favorite player's "ugly" sweater before the jerseys are worn. Following the 24-hour season ticket holder presale, all other fans will have the chance to claim their preferred number beginning at 5 p.m. Wednesday, December 17th through 9 a.m. on Friday, December 26th. Any jerseys which are not purchased in advance will be sold via a live auction after the game. Proceeds benefit Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity.

"Maybe more than any Black Hawks jersey ever designed, these do have something for everyone," said Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "Even for those people who might think these sweaters are ugly, they're helping a beautiful cause by supporting Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity as they prepare for a busy year in 2026."

For fans who would like to give an ugly sweater jersey as a gift - or anyone who wants to be at the rink to see their jersey in action - discounted December 27th tickets are available in conjunction with an online purchase. Click on the "Shop" link at waterlooblackhawks.com to find available jerseys after 5 p.m. Wednesday. This weekend, season ticket holders will receive an emailed access code for initial online pre-orders.

Since 1990, Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity has been serving northeast Iowa with affordable homeownership solutions in Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler and Buchanan Counties. The organization's homeownership program improves homeowners' quality of life, as well as providing a foundation for household financial resources, health, psychological well-being, and life satisfaction. The need for more affordable homeownership solutions in northeast Iowa is substantial, with nearly 15,000 local families cost-burdened by their housing. Iowa Heartland Habitat for Humanity has hundreds of households on their homeownership waiting list.

The Black Hawks' December 27th game begins at 6:35 p.m. In addition to the Hawks' unique jerseys and the postgame auction, it will also be a college night, with discounted tickets for students with ID. It's also a Signature Saturday with postgame autographs from select players. For seats, call the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680 or visit tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com.







