Chicago Drops One-Goal Decision to Green Bay

Published on December 12, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, IL - Despite a pair of goals in a span of 15 seconds that gave the team a short-lived lead, the Chicago Steel (12-12-2-1, 27 pts.) dropped their third game in eight days to the Green Bay Gamblers (18-7-2-1, 39 pts.), 3-2 Friday night at Fox Valley Ice Arena.

With Green Bay clinging to a one-goal lead in the third period, Chicago successfully killed an extended five-on-three Gamblers power play and earned a six-on-four advantage with an empty net for the final minute, but couldn't find the back of the net as Green Bay won its tenth straight game and fifth consecutive game against the Steel.

Aidan Dyer scored his third goal of the season in the first period, followed by Nate Chorlton's fifth goal just 15 seconds later, but the Steel could not muster the tying goal. Vladislav Bryzgalov stopped 22 shots in the loss.

Early in the first, Dyer had a strong chance down the left wing but whistled a shot wide.

Henry Major created a chance between the circles shortly after and fired a shot that bounced in and out of the glove of Gamblers goaltender Leo Henriquez.

After the midway point of the period, the Gamblers swiftly broke out of their zone and an odd-man rush developed. Ethan Drabicki carried down the left lane and sniped a shot over the right shoulder of Bryzgalov to make it 1-0 Green Bay.

The Steel shook off the goal and kicked into high gear in the attacking zone with an abundance of shots that whistled wide of Henriquez.

Six minutes after the Gamblers goal, the Steel retook possession in the defending end and had a three-on-one chance. After receiving a pass from Miles Burgin, Benson Grande one-touched a pass to Dyer just outside the right circle. With Burgin providing a flash screen, Dyer ripped a shot blocker-side to tie the game at 1-1.

Just 15 seconds later, a Gamblers turnover in their zone allowed Kolin Sisson to find Chorlton in the slot, who fired over the glove of Henriquez to make it 2-1 Steel.

Under one minute after taking the lead, a Steel penalty sent Green Bay to the first power play of the night.

The Gamblers took just ten seconds to even the score on the man advantage. Zach Wooten fired a one-timer that was partially blocked and bounced to the stick of Gavin Katz who shanked the shot, but the puck bounced off the back of Bryzgalov's skate and in to tie the game 2-2.

Shots favored Green Bay 12-8 after the opening period.

At 4:16 of the second period, the Gamblers dumped the puck into Chicago's zone, and a miscommunication behind the net created a turnover. Rylan Bydal scooped the loose puck and fed Wooten who scored on the open net to give the Gamblers a 3-2 lead.

Wooten almost added his second goal minutes later on a breakaway, but Bryzgalov made a big stop to keep Chicago within one.

The Steel applied pressure as Timo Kazda delivered a sharp shot from the right circle that forced Henriquez to make a tough save.

Sisson followed up the great chance with a solid look on the ensuing sequence that was also stymied by Henriquez.

Green Bay was inches away from a two-goal lead on a wacky play when a centering pass bounced off Spagnuolo and just missed deflecting in, but instead bounced off the top of the net.

Late in the period, Chorlton was robbed of his second goal by Henriquez. Chorlton received a fortuitous bounce off a rebound and fired on goal, but the Gamblers goalie shot out his right pad to make a remarkable save.

Shots remained close heading into the third period, with Green Bay holding a 21-18 lead.

Three minutes into the third period, Chorlton created a turnover in the slot and skated to the crease alone but flipped a shot high.

Two minutes later, Spagnuolo and Nick Knutson came together for a massive altercation at center ice.

Shortly after the tilt, Dyer deflected a point shot for a goal that was quickly reviewed and overturned due to a high stick to keep it a 3-2 Gamblers lead.

At the middle point of the third frame, Kazda was issued a double minor for a high stick.

Two minutes into the four-minute Gamblers power play, the Steel were whistled for another penalty, giving Green Bay two full minutes of a five-on-three advantage.

Chicago was superb on the penalty kill, keeping the Gamblers from setting up a forecheck and clearing each Gamblers zone entry.

As the first penalty expired, the puck found Kazda leaving the penalty box, sending him on a breakaway, but he whistled a shot over the net.

With time running out, the Steel nearly had a grade-A chance after a Henriquez turnover, but the Steel were unable to control a bouncing buck.

The Steel pulled Bryzgalov and got an extra attacker on with 1:30 left to play.

Shortly after, the Gamblers were called for a penalty, giving the Steel a six-on-four advantage with 1:03 left.

The Steel struggled to establish themselves in the offensive zone, cycling the puck but failing to get a shot away before the final buzzer.

The Steel will now head to the USHL holiday break. They will return to host Youngstown for two big promotions starting on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 6:05 pm for Chicago Blackhawks Night featuring Blackhawks anthem singer Jim Cornileson and mascot Tommy Hawk.

Chicago will host its first Sunday matinee the following day on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 3:05 pm for KIDZ BOP Day featuring music, videos, and prizes from KIDZ BOP. Fans can stay after the game for a Post-Game Skate with the Steel.

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10.

For just $55, fans can purchase the Steel Holiday Plan and receive one ticket to three Steel games, including Chicago Blackhawks Night, plus one ticket to a select Chicago Blackhawks home game.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Saturday, December 27 vs. Youngstown Phantoms (6:05 pm CT) | Chicago Blackhawks Night featuring Jim Cornelison and Tommy Hawk Sunday, December 28 vs. Youngstown Phantoms (3:05 pm CT) | KIDZ BOP Day with Music, Videos and Prizes from KIDZ BOP | Post-Game Skate with the Steel Friday, January 2 at Dubuque Fighting Saints (7:05 pm CT)







