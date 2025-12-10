Steel Host Third Annual Taylor Swift-Themed Promotion with Special Jerseys for C.S. 12 Night Friday

Published on December 10, 2025

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - This Friday marks the return of one of the Chicago Steel's biggest nights on the calendar as the team will call all Swifties to return to Fox Valley Ice Arena for a third annual Taylor Swift-themed promotion. The Steel will play in unique jerseys that pay tribute to Swift's newest album when they take on the Green Bay Gamblers on Friday, Dec. 12 at 7:05 pm CT for C.S. 12 Night presented by the Cyclones Amateur Hockey Association.

This season is the third consecutive year the Steel will host a Taylor Swift-themed game while wearing specialty jerseys. This year's jerseys garnered over 600,000 social media views upon their release.

Chicago generated its largest-ever crowd (2,523) at Fox Valley Ice Arena for the team's "Eras Night" in the 2023-2024 season and went viral on social media after debuting the special jerseys. The jersey auction raised over $15,000 in bids, the highest Steel auction totals since the team moved to Fox Valley Ice Arena in 2015.

The Steel more than doubled down last season and wore five different jersey variations all at once during "The (Next) Eras Night" before adding a special note for fans by coming out for the third period with a surprise jersey.

Friday's promotion celebrates Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album, which was released with a "T.S. 12" tag in honor of her 12th studio album. The album was released in October 2025 and was the fastest-selling album in history.

It's no mistake that the Steel scheduled this special night for 12/12.

The team will wear special Showgirl-inspired jerseys that will be auctioned online through DASH starting Thursday, Dec. 11 at 9 am CT. Net proceeds from the auction will benefit the Cyclones Amateur Hockey Association.

The specialty jerseys feature a black base with subtle Taylor Swift-themed elements spread across the sweater. A gradient of locks is laid across the shoulders of the jersey, and a bejeweled pendant sits underneath the USHL logo with jewels circling the neck. On the inside of the sweater on the back of the neck is a lyric from Swift's song "The Life of a Showgirl," which reads "Take a skate on the ice inside my veins."

More jewels circle the bottom of the jersey, while a "C.S. 12" tag graces the left wrist and the silhouette of Swift's Eras Tour stage in a bejeweled texture sits on the right sleeve. On the front of the jersey is text that reads "The Life of a Steel Player" in a bejeweled texture, and the numbers on the sleeve and on the back are in a red bejeweled font. Completing the set are the socks, which resemble bejeweled fish net stockings.

After the game, fans can stick around and head to the arena lobby for Full-Team Post Game Autographs.

Chicago will play on the road at Green Bay on Wednesday, Dec. 10 at 7:05 pm before returning home to close out a three game stretch against the Gamblers.

The Steel (12-10-2-1, 27 pts.) earned three of four possible standings points last weekend with a thrilling overtime victory that opened the weekend. Chicago trailed by a goal late in the third period, but Kolin Sisson scored the tying goal before netting the game-winner in overtime to complete a hat trick in a 5-4 overtime win against Cedar Rapids on Dec. 5. Brady Kudrick and Luke Goukler also tallied goals in the comeback victory.

Chicago had leads of 3-2, 4-3 and 5-4, but couldn't hold off the Gamblers who stole the extra point in a 6-5 shootout loss on Dec. 6. The two teams combined for eight goals in the final two periods of regulation. Goukler scored again for Chicago, followed by scores from Alex Calbeck, Tobias Ohman, Timo Kazda, and Marco Senerchia.

The Steel have earned a standings point in four consecutive games, their longest streak this season.

Steel defenseman Wyatt Herres was named USHL Defenseman of the Week for the week of Dec. 1. The recently acquired blueliner tallied two assists over two games last week, including the primary helper on Chicago's game-tying goal late in the third period against on Dec. 5. He was a +2 rating in each game to finish the weekend with a +4 rating overall and had five shots.

Since joining the Steel in a trade from Waterloo on Nov. 26, Herres has recorded a point in each of his first four games with Chicago (1G-3A).

Ohman enters the weekend on a five-game point streak and has eight points (1G-7A) during his current streak. Ohman leads the Steel in points (23) and assists (17) and ranks tenth in USHL scoring. The third-year forward also has active point streaks on the road and at home. He has scored in four consecutive road games (1G-5A) and five straight home contests (3G-7A).

The Steel acquired goaltender Vladislav Bryzgalov following Charrois' injury last weekend. The 2006-born netminder is the son of longtime NHL goaltender Ilya Bryzgalov, who played 12 seasons in the NHL. Bryzgalov is expected to start in Green Bay on Dec. 10 and comes from Corpus Christi in the NAHL, where he has appeared in 15 games. He has posted a .914 save percentage and a 2.85 goals against average this season.

Chicago will be without their head coach Scott Gomez on Dec. 10 for good reason. The first-year bench boss will be in Minnesota as he is inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame Wednesday night. Gomez joins other 2025 inductees Zach Parise, Joe Pavelski, Tara Mounsey, and Bruce Bennett. Gomez and Parise were New Jersey Devils teammates from 2005-2007, and Gomez played with Pavelski as members of the San Jose Sharks during the 2012-2013 season.

The Green Bay Gamblers (16-7-2-1, 35 pts.) extended their winning streak to eight games with a 2-1 road win over Dubuque that preceded their shootout victory against Chicago. The Gamblers trailed 1-0 late in the third period, but goals from Adam Timm and David Rozsival lifted Green Bay to a 2-1 victory on Dec. 5. Goaltender Joey Slavick stopped 31 of 32 shots to record his seventh consecutive win.

The following night against the Steel, Owen Buesgens scored with under four minutes left in regulation to tie the game at 5-5 and force overtime and eventually a shootout. Gavin Katz and Zach Wooten scored, and Joey Slavick stopped two of three Steel skaters in the shootout.

The Gamblers have won three consecutive games against the Steel, all at home, and have allowed more than four goals just twice during their current winning streak.

Wooten potted a goal and an assist in the team's win over Chicago on Dec. 6 and has found the scoresheet in three of the last four games, with each game a multi-point performance. Wooten ranks 17th in the USHL in scoring with 23 points and is tied for the team lead in goals (13) and has recorded the most shots on the team (72).

Slavick continues to be a dominant force in goal for Green Bay with wins in eight consecutive starts despite allowing five goals to the Steel on Dec. 6, which marked the first time in seven games the Gamblers netminder allowed more than two goals. He has played the fourth-most minutes among USHL goaltenders (1,045) and has made the fifth-most saves (419).

Gamblers Head Coach Patrick McCadden, who is representing Team USA as an Assistant Coach at the World Junior A Challenge in Quebec. Forwards Gunnar Conboy and Landon Hafele plus defenseman Mace'o Phillips are also away from the Gamblers to play for Team USA at the tournament. The Steel have forwards Ashton Schultz and Jackson Crowder and defenseman Cole Tuminaro also at the tournament.

The Steel are 82-75-7-5 all-time against Green Bay, 36-39-5-2 on the road and 46-36-2-3 at home. The two matchups are the fifth and sixth of eight scheduled games this season and concludes a three-game stretch between the two teams in the last eight days. After this Friday, the next matchup between the Steel and Gamblers will be Saturday, Feb. 21 in Geneva.

Tickets for all Steel home games are on sale now starting at just $10.

For just $55, fans can purchase the Steel Holiday Plan and receive one ticket to three Steel games, including Chicago Blackhawks Night, plus one ticket to a select Chicago Blackhawks home game.

For a limited time, Steel Suites are on sale for just $30 per person (min. 12 tickets) when purchased online. This offer is valid for December home games, excluding Dec. 27.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Wednesday, December 10 at Green Bay Gamblers (7:05 pm CT)

Friday, December 12 vs. Green Bay Gamblers (7:05 pm CT) | C.S. 12 Night presented by the Cyclones Amateur Hockey Association | Special Taylor Swift-Inspired Jersey Auction | Full Team Post-Game Autographs

Saturday, December 27 vs. Youngstown Phantoms (6:05 pm CT) | Chicago Blackhawks Night featuring Jim Cornelison and Tommy Hawk

