Storm, Lancers Meet Wednesday Night in Omaha

Published on December 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm battle the Omaha Lancers on Wednesday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (8-15-4, 20 pts, 6th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Dropped 3-1 (Thursday) and 5-0 (Friday) contests to Youngstown last week at USHL American Cup powered by Wegmans in Rochester, New York

Mason Jenson tallied Tri-City's lone goal in Rochester, a second period shorthanded tally Thursday

Friday: Owen Nelson stopped 10 of 15 Youngstown shots; Michal Pradel entered the game in relief, halting 11 of 11 Phantom attempts

Team Notes:

Tonight: final game in string of six consecutive matchups away from Viaero Center, the longest such stretch of the year

Lost season-high six straight, winless in 12 of past 13 games

Last six-game losing streak: April 16-24, 2021

Penalty kill (84.5%) ranks first in USHL

Averaging 10.33 penalty minutes per game, second-least among USHL teams (Fargo)

Have not produced power play goal in previous 31 attempts; went 0-for-12 on man advantage over previous four games against Youngstown

Last power play goal: November 7 vs. Waterloo

Have not scored more than three goals in one game since Friday, October 31 vs. Omaha (4-1 win)

Played 27 games this year, tied with Omaha for most among all USHL teams

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim and Bode Laylin: missing Tri-City's games in early December while representing Team USA at 2025 World Junior A Challenge; tournament runs until December 13 in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec; Team USA is made of players who play in junior hockey leagues across the U.S.

Team USA is 1-1 through two games of tournament action, next contest is tonight at 6 pm CT against Canada West

Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (522), places third in minutes (1150), goals against average (2.71) ranks tenth

Bode Laylin: three goals tie for fifth among USHL defenseman, 14 points tie for tenth among defenseman; three power play goals tie for second among defenseman, 51 shots rank fifth among defenseman

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Cooper Ernewein: first among USHL rookies in shooting percentage (three goals on 13 shots, 23.1%)

Carson Pilgrim (7-8-15) leads team in scoring followed by Bode Laylin (3-11-14)

Omaha (6-19-2, 14 pts, 8th place Western Conf.)

On season-long three-game point streak

Collected 7-3 home win Friday versus Waterloo, 3-2 home victory (shootout) Saturday against Des Moines

Saturday: Adam Israilov, Yegor Kim produced Lancer tallies in regulation

Saturday: Netminder Devin Shakar stopped 35 of 37 Buccaneer shots en route to his first win since November 2

Kole Hyles (7-7-14) leads team in scoring followed by Jack Stanius (6-7-13)

Season series: Wednesday is the fifth of eight regular season meetings between the Storm and Lancers. Tri-City has taken three of the previous four matchups. Omaha claimed the last meeting on Sunday, November 2 (3-1 win) at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Tonight is the third of four games between the teams in Omaha this year.







