Storm, Lancers Meet Wednesday Night in Omaha
Published on December 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Tri-City Storm News Release
OMAHA, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm battle the Omaha Lancers on Wednesday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm CT.
Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.
Tri-City (8-15-4, 20 pts, 6th place Western Conf.)
Previously:
Dropped 3-1 (Thursday) and 5-0 (Friday) contests to Youngstown last week at USHL American Cup powered by Wegmans in Rochester, New York
Mason Jenson tallied Tri-City's lone goal in Rochester, a second period shorthanded tally Thursday
Friday: Owen Nelson stopped 10 of 15 Youngstown shots; Michal Pradel entered the game in relief, halting 11 of 11 Phantom attempts
Team Notes:
Tonight: final game in string of six consecutive matchups away from Viaero Center, the longest such stretch of the year
Lost season-high six straight, winless in 12 of past 13 games
Last six-game losing streak: April 16-24, 2021
Penalty kill (84.5%) ranks first in USHL
Averaging 10.33 penalty minutes per game, second-least among USHL teams (Fargo)
Have not produced power play goal in previous 31 attempts; went 0-for-12 on man advantage over previous four games against Youngstown
Last power play goal: November 7 vs. Waterloo
Have not scored more than three goals in one game since Friday, October 31 vs. Omaha (4-1 win)
Played 27 games this year, tied with Omaha for most among all USHL teams
Player Notes:
Carson Pilgrim and Bode Laylin: missing Tri-City's games in early December while representing Team USA at 2025 World Junior A Challenge; tournament runs until December 13 in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec; Team USA is made of players who play in junior hockey leagues across the U.S.
Team USA is 1-1 through two games of tournament action, next contest is tonight at 6 pm CT against Canada West
Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (522), places third in minutes (1150), goals against average (2.71) ranks tenth
Bode Laylin: three goals tie for fifth among USHL defenseman, 14 points tie for tenth among defenseman; three power play goals tie for second among defenseman, 51 shots rank fifth among defenseman
Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)
Cooper Ernewein: first among USHL rookies in shooting percentage (three goals on 13 shots, 23.1%)
Carson Pilgrim (7-8-15) leads team in scoring followed by Bode Laylin (3-11-14)
Omaha (6-19-2, 14 pts, 8th place Western Conf.)
On season-long three-game point streak
Collected 7-3 home win Friday versus Waterloo, 3-2 home victory (shootout) Saturday against Des Moines
Saturday: Adam Israilov, Yegor Kim produced Lancer tallies in regulation
Saturday: Netminder Devin Shakar stopped 35 of 37 Buccaneer shots en route to his first win since November 2
Kole Hyles (7-7-14) leads team in scoring followed by Jack Stanius (6-7-13)
Season series: Wednesday is the fifth of eight regular season meetings between the Storm and Lancers. Tri-City has taken three of the previous four matchups. Omaha claimed the last meeting on Sunday, November 2 (3-1 win) at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Tonight is the third of four games between the teams in Omaha this year.
United States Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2025
- Steel Host Third Annual Taylor Swift-Themed Promotion with Special Jerseys for C.S. 12 Night Friday - Chicago Steel
- Braiden Scuderi Joins Team USA NTDP U17s for U17 Vierumaki Cup in Finland - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders
- Storm, Lancers Meet Wednesday Night in Omaha - Tri-City Storm
- Five Lumberjacks Heading to 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship - Muskegon Lumberjacks
- Stars Defeat Stampede, Move to Second Place in West - Lincoln Stars
- Four Scores and Second Period Flow - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Herd Fall Short against Stars After Late Surge - Sioux Falls Stampede
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tri-City Storm Stories
- Storm, Lancers Meet Wednesday Night in Omaha
- Phantoms Blank Storm 5-0 on Friday Night at the USHL American Cup
- Storm, Phantoms End USHL American Cup Friday Night in Upstate New York
- Phantoms Outlast Storm, Pick up 3-1 Thursday Night Win in Rochester
- Tri-City, Youngstown Begin USHL American Cup on Thursday Night