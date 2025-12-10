Four Scores and Second Period Flow

Published on December 10, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Four second period goals powered the Waterloo Black Hawks past the Des Moines Buccaneers 5-3 on the road Tuesday night.

Salvatore Viviano had two of those second period tallies on the way to a hat trick. The Hawks have now outscored their opponents 9-1 during the second periods of their last four games.

The Buccaneers took a 2-0 lead in the opening frame on a pair of strikes by defensemen, both shooting from the left point. At 14:02, Ryland Randle's attempt changed directions off a defender. Then at 17:53, Jason Davenport scored, winging the puck through traffic a split second after a faceoff win. Des Moines outshot Waterloo 14-3 in the frame.

The Black Hawks scored twice on middle period power plays and notched a four-on-four goal while seizing the lead. The first score of the period came at 5:18 during an advantage. Rio Treharne fed a pass from one post to the opposite edge of the crease; Toby Carlson was waiting to send the rolling puck under the crossbar.

Viviano scored the equalizer while the teams were playing four-on-four at 7:46. The forward raced through a pair of Buccaneer defenders outside the Des Moines blue line, carrying that speed to the front of the net where he put a low shot past Max Weilandt.

A big hit by Carlson set up the go-ahead goal at 14:53. After delivering the check, Carlson then collected the puck and centered for Jakeb Lynch, who banged it in from close range. The Hawks added to the lead when Viviano notched his second of the period. He was camped just outside the paint during a power play and took advantage of a pinballing puck when it came his way.

Early in the third, one second remained on a five-on-three Buccaneer power play, as Des Moines drew back within a goal 55 seconds out of intermission. Randle let go of a blast from the high slot, recording his second goal of the night.

Most of the third period was played with a 4-3 score, and the Hawks were limited to one shot on goal for much of the frame. Waterloo's second shot was at an empty net with 10.9 seconds to go; Viviano completed the hat trick with that attempt from inside of his own blue line.

Des Moines outshot the Hawks 35-17. Michael Chambre made 32 saves to push his record to 3-3-0.

Waterloo remains on the road Friday, visiting the Madison Capitols to open the final weekend before the USHL's Christmas break.

Waterloo 0 4 1 - 5

Des Moines 2 0 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Des Moines, Randle 3 (Tylec, Searles), 14:02. 2, Des Moines, Davenport 1 (De St. Hubert), 17:53. Penalties-Brady Wat (tripping), 6:58; Waterfield Wat (hooking), 8:05; Zupfer Dm (hooking), 18:08.

2nd Period-3, Waterloo, Carlson 4 (Treharne, Deanovich), 5:18 (PP). 4, Waterloo, Viviano 4 7:46. 5, Waterloo, Lynch 2 14:53. 6, Waterloo, Viviano 5 (Mason, Emery), 17:17 (PP). Penalties-Laliberte Wat (hooking), 1:34; served by Hauad Dm (bench minor-too many men), 4:19; Treharne Wat (tripping), 6:46; Davenport Dm (diving/embellishment), 6:46; Meyer Wat (unsportsmanlike cnd.), 14:53; Kroll Dm (roughing), 14:53; Thorp Dm (holding), 16:32; DeGraff Wat (roughing), 18:57.

3rd Period-7, Des Moines, Randle 4 (Seelinger, Zupfer), 0:55 (PP). 8, Waterloo, Viviano 6 (Waterfield), 19:50 (EN). Penalties-Brady Wat (cross checking), 0:39.

Shots on Goal-Waterloo 4-11-2-17. Des Moines 14-11-10-35.

Power Play Opportunities-Waterloo 2 / 3; Des Moines 1 / 5.

Goalies-Waterloo, Chambre 3-3-0-0 (35 shots-32 saves). Des Moines, Weilandt 8-7-2-3 (15 shots-11 saves); Bely 0-2-0-1 (1 shots-1 saves).







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.